Once touted as a technology world-beater, Montreal’s Element AI sells out to Silicon Valley giant

Element AI, the Montreal startup that raised more than US$250-million in hopes of building a global artificial intelligence giant based in Canada, is being sold for an undisclosed sum to Silicon Valley enterprise software company ServiceNow Inc.
The agreement, announced Monday, marks the end a tumultuous ride for four-year-old Element AI, which was championed at home, drew backing from global investors and once had 500 employees.
A source familiar with the deal said Element AI sold for less than US$500-million, below its valuation when it last raised money in 2019, but added none of its investors would lose money. (The Globe is withholding the source’s identity because they are not authorized to speak on the deal). That includes the Quebec government, which committed US$25-million as part of last year’s US$151.4-million venture financing backed by the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and McKinsey & Co. Quebec’s economy and innovation minister Pierre Fitzgibbon said in an interview the return to government “is basically a wash…We will get out at the price we invested.”
It’s a disappointing outcome for a company that burst onto the Canadian technology scene like few others., promising to deliver AI-powered operational improvements to a range of industries and anchoring a thriving domestic AI sector. Element AI became the self-appointed representative of Canada’s AI sector, heavily lobbying federal politicians and officials, securing $5-million in federal aid and landing two photo-ops with prime minister Justin Trudeau. It invested heavily in hype and marketing – it even had its own brand guru, a rarity for an early-stage tech company – and persuaded authorities at Pierre Elliot Trudeau International Airport to superimpose “AI” in its corporate purple colors over the terminal’s “Montreal” sign during a global AI conference in the city in 2018. A headline that year in Frotune magazine asked of Element AI, “Can This Start up Break Big Tech’s Hold on AI?”
Its ace card was Yoshua Bengio, the University of Montreal professor known as one of the godfathers of “deep learning,” the foundational science behind today’s AI revolution. He co-founded the company with software entrepreneur Jean-Francois Gagne, the CEO, Mr. Gagné’s wife Anne Martel, as well as Montreal venture capitalist Jean Sebastien Cournoyer and local technologists Nicolas Chapados and Philippe Beaudoin.
Dr. Bengio, alarmed at early efforts by US companies to snap up top AI experts in Canada, had hoped Element AI would grow to rival the world’s biggest tech giants. “The dream was, ‘The next Google is going to be Canadian,’” Dr. Bengio said in a 2019 interview.
His affiliation gave Element AI international renown from its inception, just as investor interest in AI companies and Canada’s rich vein of AI talent peaked. Nine months after its founding, Element AI raised US$102-million in venture capital, an unheard-of amount for a new Canadian company. Its backers included heavyweights Microsoft Corp., Intel Corp., Nvidia Corp., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Fidelity Investments plus a Korean conglomerate, a Singaporean sovereign wealth fund and venture capital firms including Mr. Cournoyer’s Real Ventures.
Element’s cofounders felt they had to go on a torrid hiring spree to establish what they called “supercredibility” in the market. It hired dozens of fundamental research scientists and opened a UK operation that did pro bono work to deliver “AI for good.”
But Element AI’s aggressive recruiting and attention-seeking was at odds with its success in actually building a software business. The company took more than two years to start focusing on product development after initially taking on consulting gigs. It came into 2019 with an aggressive plan to bring several AI-based products to market, including a cybersecurity offering for financial institutions and a program to help port operators predict wait times for incoming truck drivers to improve traffic flow.
But Element AI struggled to advance proofs-of-concept work to flagship products for the broader marketplace. Several partnerships faltered or failed to yield results, and Mr. Gagne blamed a corporate market that was not ready to support the growth of AI product providers. The company slimmed its ranks by 40 percent to 300 employees. “The market is still relatively immature, and that is something that certainly impacted our ability to really drive the growth that we wanted to deliver,” Mr. Gagné said in an interview.
Meanwhile, Dr. Bengio had limited time for Element AI beyond advisory work and serving on the board, given other commitments, including serving as scientific director for two local research institutes.
Like other AI companies that have sold, Element AI is being acquired more for its brains and intellectual property –including 84 patent filings and one granted patent – than its business. “We’re buying talent and capabilities, said Marc LeCuyer, ServiceNow’s general manager for Canada, in an interview. He added that when ServiceNow buys a company “we typically…take it off the market and then rebuild the capabilities” into its flagship Now software platform, which is used by corporate customers to digitize workflows.
Element AI will become a ServiceNow development centre alongside similar operations in US and India. The parties portrayed that as a positive outcome: the Santa Clara, Calif. company pledged to retain Element’s employees in what it called its “AI Innovation hub in Canada.” Mr. Gagne called it “an incredible opportunity” for employees as they’ll now be working on a product that “impacts millions of users.”
Mr. Fitzgibbon called the sale “good news from the standpoint that we have a company that wants to make an AI centre in Montreal. They recognize the benefit of the ecosystem we have…It’s not the original outcome that was contemplated, we should acknowledge that. Element AI was meant to be a package of different [AI] applications on the shelf. The model didn’t work, but [ServiceNow will] keep the employees, keep the focus… on the hub.”