 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Onex Corp. reports $187-million profit, says coronavirus impact so far minor for businesses

The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Private equity firm Onex Corp. says it had net earnings of US$187 million in the fourth quarter compared with net earnings of US$88 million a year earlier when it reported under a different reporting standard.

The firm says that at the start of 2019 it determined it met the definition of an investment entity and so has changed its reporting accordingly, and so cautions against direct quarter-to-quarter comparisons.

Onex says in the quarter it had segment earnings of US$211 million across its investing and asset management divisions, working out to $2.04 per share, driven by net gains from its private equity investments, which increased in value by six per cent in the quarter.

Story continues below advertisement

Senior managing director Robert Le Blanc said on an earnings call that the firm is monitoring the volatility in the market this week but that so far there is no material concern for its private equity business.

He says so far the coronavirus has had a “minor impact” on the companies it’s invested in, mostly in supply chain and logistics, but they’re monitoring the situation in real time.

The firm also declared a dividend of 10 cents per subordinate voting share, payable on April 30.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies