Onex Corp. ONEX-T swung to a first-quarter loss as it wrote down the value of its private wealth business, and also paused fundraising for its largest private equity fund after struggling to attract new money in a tough market.

The Toronto-based private equity investor reported quarterly earnings one day after appointing Bobby Le Blanc as its new CEO, as founder Gerry Schwartz steps back to be the company’s chair and set a three-year sunset date on his voting control of the company.

Onex lost US$232-million, or US$2.87 per share, in the quarter that ended March 31. That compared with a profit of US$164-million, or US$1.89 per share, in the same quarter last year.

Profit from Onex’s investing segment was US$44-million, while asset management lost US$69-million.

The company’s quarterly earnings were dragged down by a US$171-million impairment charge stemming from the decision to wind down operations at Gluskin Sheff and Associated Inc. Onex also took a US$20-million restructuring charge.

In late March, Onex announced a deal with RBC Wealth Management Canada to distribute its alternative investment products and take over parts of Gluskin Sheff’s private wealth business after four key managing directors from Gluskin’s client wealth management group planned to leave to join RBC.

Onex acquired Gluskin Sheff in 2019 for US$330-million as part of a plan to expand sales of its credit and private wealth products, which generate stead streams of fees. But that strategy did not pan out.

On Friday, Onex said it has raised about US$900-million in fee-generating capital through its credit and private equity platforms so far this year.

But the company said it is pausing fundraising for Onex Partners VI, the latest of its flagship buyout funds, “until the fundraising environment improves.” In a news release, Onex cited “lengthy and time-consuming fundraising processes for many private equity funds” in current volatile markets.

Last year, Onex raised and initial US$2-billion for the fund, but US$1.5-billion of that total was Onex’s own money. Since then, the company has struggled to bring in more investors.

“The Onex Partners team will continue to focus on maximizing returns from its existing portfolio and investing capital in new opportunities,” Mr. Le Blanc said in a news release.

Onex had about US$7.8-billion of investing capital as of Mar. 31, or US$96.24 per fully diluted share. That marked a 4-per-cent increase in investing capital per share year over year, but a decrease of 1 per cent from Dec. 31.

The value of Onex’s private equity investments rose 2 per cent year over year, and was effectively unchanged from the previous quarter.

Its distributable earnings - a cash-like measure that shows how much of company profits could be paid out to shareholders - were US$68-million.

In a news release, Mr. Le Blanc promised “targeted initiatives to reinvigorate growth,” at Onex, and said the company is well set up to increase its intrinsic value.

Carried interest - the company’s share of profits from successful investments - fell by US$53-million in the quarter. The company now has US$220-million of unrealized carried interest.

Fee-generating assets under management edged higher to US$34.7-billion, up US$600-million from the previous quarter.