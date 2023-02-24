Asset manager Onex Corp. ONEX-T outperformed public markets in 2022, earning a 3-per-cent return on its private equity portfolio in a year when the benchmark S&P 500 index declined by 18 per cent.

On Friday, Toronto-based Onex reported a US$235-million profit in 2022, down from US$1.4-billion the previous year. In the final three months of the year, Onex earned US$435-million, compared to a US$235-million profit in the same period a year ago. In a press release, founder and chief executive Gerry Schwartz said: “Onex made good progress in a very challenging year for the capital markets.”

Over the past decade, Onex expanded from its roots in private equity into credit markets and managing money for wealthy individuals. The company now has US$34.1-billion of assets under management, up 3 per cent from 2021. Last year, Onex raised US$2.6- billion for its credit and private equity funds.

Last year, Onex announced succession plans, with Mr. Schwartz expected to hand the CEO role to president Bobby Le Blanc at the company’s annual meeting in May, while Mr. Schwartz becomes executive chair of the company. The transition is contingent on Onex shareholders approving a five-year extension to a multiple voting share agreement that allows Mr. Schwartz to control the company. The share structure was originally set to expire when Mr. Schwartz stepped down as CEO.

On Friday, Mr. Schwartz said: “We have more work ahead to deliver on our strategic goals, and the proposal to appoint Bobby Le Blanc as CEO will accelerate these plans.”