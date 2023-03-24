Onex Corp. has signed a deal to move its Gluskin Sheff wealth management adviser teams to RBC Wealth Management Canada. The Onex logo is displayed at the company's annual general meeting in this file photo.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Onex Corp. ONEX-T is transferring parts of its private wealth business, Gluskin Sheff and Associates Inc., to RBC Wealth Management Canada and will wind down the rest of its wealth management and planning operations.

Through an agreement announced Friday, Onex will distribute its alternative investment products, currently offered through Gluskin Sheff, through the wealth management arm of Royal Bank of Canada. All of Gluskin Sheff’s adviser teams will be offered jobs at RBC, according to a news release.

Onex said it will continue to manufacture investment products to be offered to RBC RY-T wealth management clients and advisors. But all wealth management and wealth planning operations not transferred to RBC will be wound down.

The agreement marks a change in course for the private wealth strategy Onex sought to build with its $445-million purchase of Gluskin Sheff, a boutique money manager that catered to high-net-worth investors, in 2019. Onex has a long history in private equity but has been building up its credit and private wealth strategies, which generate steady streams of fees and help diversify the services it offers to clients.

Last year, Onex hired Dave Kelly, the former head of private wealth management at Toronto-Dominion Bank, as chief executive officer of Gluskin Sheff. At the time, Onex aimed to make Gluskin Sheff stand out from rivals by offering both traditional wealth management products and alternative assets.

“As we have indicated previously, the private wealth channel remains an area of significant potential growth for Onex,” said president Bobby Le Blanc, in a prepared statement. “This agreement with one of Canada’s largest wealth management platforms represents an attractive near- and long-term opportunity to diversify and expand our reach among private investors.”

At the end of last year, Gluskin had US$6.1-billion of fee-generating client capital, consisting of US$4.8-billion in public equity and credit market investments, US$1.2-billion of Onex’s private credit products and US$91-million of Onex private equity funds. But it had seen net outflows of funds over the course of the last fiscal year.

RBC’s Canadian wealth management arm is a giant by comparison, with $533-billion of assets under administration as of Jan. 31, and $4.3-billion of revenue last year. It has an extensive product shelf and distribution network for plain vanilla wealth management products, and adds a lineup of alternative investment products with exposure to assets like private credit through the agreement with Onex.

The tie-up “bolsters our investment solutions,” said David Agnew, CEO of RBC Wealth Management Canada, in a news release. And Gluskin Sheff’s advisors and clients will get access to RBC’s family office services group, investment management and wealth planning services.

With Gluskin Sheff advisors moving over to RBC, clients can access those services “while maintaining the Gluskin Sheff relationships they value,” Mr. Kelly said in a statement.