Onex makes $960-million investment in U.S. employee benefits firm OneDigital

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Onex makes $960-million investment in U.S. employee benefits firm OneDigital

Andrew Willis
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The Onex Corporation logo is displayed at the company's annual general meeting in Toronto on in 2012.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Onex Corp. is buying U.S. employee-benefits provider OneDigital for US$960-million, the latest in a string of pandemic-era investments in service businesses from the deep-pocketed asset manager.

Toronto-based Onex, which is looking to invest approximately US$6-billion of capital from clients and its own coffers, announced Thursday it is acquiring an 83-per-cent stake in OneDigital, which offers insurance, health care and human resources services to corporate customers. OneDigital is based in Atlanta, with 2,000 employees serving more than 50,000 clients. The transaction values the company at US$2.65-billion, including assumed debt.

“OneDigital has established a leading national insurance brokerage and a customer- and employee-centric culture,” said Todd Clegg, an Onex managing director, in a press release. He said the company, which was founded 20 years ago, can expand its business with existing clients and continue to grow through acquisitions.

Story continues below advertisement

Onex is buying OneDigital from private-equity firm New Mountain Capital LLC, which acquired the business in 2017 for US$560-million. New York-based New Mountain will continue to be a minority shareholder in OneDigital, as will the company’s employees. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year.

“The deal highlights two key underlying themes: Onex is able to use its strong financial flexibility to source sizeable deals despite an uncertain operating environment [and] the company is able to add another low-cyclical investment to its portfolio, likely adding to its resiliency,” analyst Phil Hardie at Scotia Capital said in a report.

When the novel coronavirus upended the global economy in March – months after the fund manager committed US$265-million to a buyout of WestJet Airlines Ltd. – Onex founder and chief executive officer Gerry Schwartz sent a letter to shareholders that stressed his company’s financial strength and measured approach. He said: “We hope all our clients and limited partners are doing what we’re doing: remaining calm, looking for opportunities to make great investments and above all else, not being driven by fear or panic to sell as markets find their bottom.”

Since then, Onex has made a series of investments in service firms, a sector that accounts for about 30 per cent of the company’s US$35.6-billion portfolio.

In April, Onex acquired U.K health care staffing business Independent Clinical Services Group Ltd. in a transaction that valued at an estimated US$1.4-billion, the first significant global private-equity transaction to play out after the pandemic hit Europe and North America.

In June, Onex invested an additional US$400-million in U.S. trade-show operator Emerald Holding Inc., which it has owned for seven years. And in September, the company put an additional US$110-million into Chicago-based insurer Ryan Specialty Group LLC to help fund an acquisition.

In recent months, Onex also hired a number of executives to deepen the teams that run its US$12-billion portfolio of credit investments. Onex’s credit business is focused on non-investment grade bonds, collateralized loan obligations and direct lending.

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies