Onex posts $1.1-billion loss, writes down WestJet stake

Andrew Willis
Private equity firm Onex Corp. posted a US$1.1-billion loss in the first quarter as it wrote down the value of WestJet Airlines and other holdings due to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Toronto-based Onex booked a US$985-million loss on its investment portfolio and an additional $67-million loss on its wealth management platform, Gluskin Sheff. Onex says the decrease in fair value of its investments ranged from declines of between one per cent and 77 per cent.

While the company did not break down the value of individual holdings, analysts estimate the value of WestJet has declined by 65 per cent since the buyout firm acquired the airline in December for $3.5-billion. Onex committed $345-million of its own capital to the WestJet acquisition.

Prior to the pandemic-inspired market decline in March, Onex raised US$202-million by selling a portion of its stake in European packaging company SIG Combibloc. In mid-April, Onex announced a major acquisition, agreeing to acquire UK medical services firm Independent Clinical Services. Analysts estimate the transaction was valued at US$1.4-billion.

Onex is currently holding US$1.9-billion in cash, and maintained its dividend of 10 cents per subordinate voting share. In a press release, founder and chief executive Gerry Schwartz said: “The most challenging times bring out the best in people. Both within Onex and across businesses in our private equity portfolio, there were countless examples of employees ensuring where possible we could all work from home seamlessly; where not possible, ensuring employees were safe while serving their customers."

