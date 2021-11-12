Onex Corp. reported net earnings of US$602-million in its latest quarter compared with US$501-million in the same quarter last year – a leap of 20.2 per cent propelled by higher asset management earnings.

The private equity investment firm, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the profit amounted to $6.76 per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with $5.29 per diluted share in the same period a year earlier.

Onex says its segment net earnings, which excludes certain items, totalled $607-million or $6.59 per diluted share, up from $515-million or $5.39 per diluted share a year ago.

The Toronto-based company’s investing segment earnings totalled $493-million compared with $492-million 12 months before, while its asset management segment jumped to $195-million from $93-million in the same quarter last year.

Onex chairman and CEO Gerry Schwartz says Onex enjoyed a “very active quarter” with good momentum across all businesses.

He says investing capital per share grew by eight per cent and that fund performance at the company’s private equity platform was strong.

