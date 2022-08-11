Onex Corp. ONEX-T lost US$184-million in the most recent quarter as the slump in equity markets eroded the value of the asset manager’s stakes in public companies.

Toronto-based Onex, a pioneer in private equity, saw the value of its portfolio of businesses decrease by 3 per cent in the three months ended June 30, which the company said “largely reflecting global macroeconomic factors.”

Stock markets sold off sharply in recent months, with the benchmark S&P 500 index down 7.8 per cent year-to-date.

“Onex continues to deliver solid performance and execute on its strategic plan in the face of a challenging environment,” said Gerry Schwartz, Onex’s founder and chief executive in a press release. He said: “Onex is a strong and stable partner, especially in times of change and challenge, allowing us to create long-term value for our stakeholders.”

Onex has US$1.2-billion of cash and is putting money to work, investing US$140-million in the second quarter on investments that included stakes in Miami-based software company Analytic Partners and Sacramento-based Ideal Dental Management Partners.

The value of Onex’s stakes in five publicly traded companies – including event business Emerald Holding Inc. and technology company Celestica Inc. – fell by US$126-million to US$660-million, while Onex’s capital invested in its portfolio of 42 private companies decreased by US$66-million to US$3.8-billion, according to the company’s financial disclosure on Thursday.

Onex’s portfolio includes WestJet Airlines Ltd., acquired in 2019, just ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic. Onex reports WestJet’s financial results as one of 10 businesses in its industrial portfolio. The value of the portfolio fell by 4 per cent in the most recent quarter; year-to-date, the value of these 10 companies is up by 7 per cent.

To date, Onex has received proceeds of US$25-million from Calgary-based WestJet after investing US$196-million in the airline three years ago. The total value of the WestJet takeover was $5-billion, including debt.

In recent years, Onex diversified from its private equity roots by acquiring asset manager Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. in 2019 and building a credit investment business from scratch. Both divisions have grown this year.

Onex ended the most recent quarter with US$33.5-billion of third-party fee-generating assets under management, up 6 per cent over the past year. The credit business has US$23.3 billion of assets, up US$1.1-billion through the first seven months of this year.

Through the first seven months of the year, Onex spent US$86-million buying back its own shares at an average cost of US$61.51 per share.

