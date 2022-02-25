Onex Corp. doubled its profit in 2021 to US$1.4-billion by cashing in successful private equity investments, including insurance, technology and kitchen gadget businesses.

Toronto-based Onex earned a 32-per-cent return on its private equity investments last year, up from 24 per cent in 2020, and received a total of US$3.3-billion from selling businesses and cash distributions from its holdings. The company also invested U$3-billion in its business, and ended the year with US$1.6-billion in cash.

“Onex had a good year,” said chief executive and founder Gerry Schwartz in a press release. “For 2022, we’re focused on continued strong execution and growing fee-generating assets under management.”

Onex’s fee-generating assets increased by 8 per cent in 2021 to US$33-billion. Over the past decade, Onex built a private credit investment business to compliment its private equity operations. The company’s fee-generating assets in its credit portfolio rose 12 per cent last year, to US$23-billion.

In 2021, a year that saw stock markets soar, Onex sold stakes in private equity businesses that included insurer Ryan Specialty Group LLC, technology company Clarivate plc and kitchen product manufacturer Bradshaw Home, which was acquired by another private equity fund.

