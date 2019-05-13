Onex shakes up Canada’s airline industry with all-cash deal to buy WestJet

Open this photo in gallery A pilot taxis a WestJet plane to a gate after arriving at Vancouver International Airport. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Onex Corp. is buying WestJet Airlines Ltd. for $5-billion, including debt, in a friendly deal announced on Monday morning.

In a joint statement, the companies said Onex will pay $31 a share for Calgary-based WestJet, a 67-per-cent premium over Friday’s closing price.

Toronto-based Onex will make the airline a privately held company, and retain its headquarters in Calgary, according to the press release.

WestJet and Onex said the all-cash deal, worth $3.5-billlion excluding debt, will close this year or in 2020.

This is not Onex founder Gerry Schwartz’s first attempt to buy a Canadian airline. In 1999, Onex offered $1.8-billion for Canadian Airlines, a bid that was dropped after being ruled out of line by a Quebec court.

The Canadian government last year passed legislation that increased the permitted foreign ownership of an airline to 49 per cent from 25 per cent. The change, intended to attract foreign investment, limits voting rights of a single non-Canadian to 25 per cent.

Founded in 1996, WestJet employs 14,000 people and has a fleet of about 180 planes that fly to more than 1000 destinations.

“Onex' aerospace experience, history of positive employee relations and long-term orientation makes it an ideal partner for WestJetters, and I am excited about our future,"Clive Beddoe, WestJet's founder and chairman, said in the statement.

The deal was announced before markets opened on Monday. WestJet shares closed on Friday at $18.52 in Toronto.

WestJet is Canada’s second-biggest airline, competing with Air Canada.

WestJet’s stock price is down by 17 per cent in the past 12 months amid rising fuel costs and soft revenues.

The airline formed a special committee of independent directors to review a takeover offer Onex made in March. The committee recommends shareholders vote in favour of the deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, at an upcoming meeting.

WestJet last week posted a 33-per-cent increase in first-quarter profit of $45-million, even as its 13 Boeing 737 Max planes are grounded amid safety concerns about the new jets.

