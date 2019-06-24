Onex slashed proposed offer for WestJet because of grounding of Boeing 737 Max planes

Onex Corp. slashed its proposed offer for WestJet Airlines Ltd. as a result of the grounding of the airline’s Boeing 737 Max aircraft and other uncertainties before agreeing to pay $31 a share for Canada’s second-biggest carrier.
The Toronto-based private equity fund on March 25 made a written, nonbinding offer of $35.75 a share to buy the Calgary-based airline, with conditions that included satisfactory due diligence. The offer followed a few weeks of talks, but coincided with the grounding of the world’s fleet of 737 Max planes after two fatal crashes that killed 346 people.
The two sides eventually agreed on a price of $31 a share – or $3.5-billion – in a friendly deal announced on May 13. Shareholders of WestJet will vote on the Onex offer on July 23 in Calgary.
Two-thirds of WestJet investors must approve the deal if Onex is to take control of the airline, which is trying to reshape itself as an international carrier.
The private equity company founded by Gerald Schwartz approached WestJet in 2016 and held several meetings at which non-binding proposals to buy the company were discussed. Talks ended without resolution, but were restarted after Onex contacted WestJet in March, 2019, and made the nonbinding offer.
After a month of examining WestJet’s operations, Onex on April 30 cut its offer price “taking into account, among other things, the results of Onex’s due diligence investigations to that point in time and uncertainties relating to the 737 Max grounding, and provided [WestJet] with Onex’s proposed purchase price, which was less than the indicative price initially provided by Onex,” according to WestJet’s information circular to shareholders issued on Friday.
WestJet operates 13 737 Max planes and has another 57 on order. After the model was grounded, WestJet suspended 2019 financial guidance and cancelled several routes. It’s not clear when the planes will be cleared to resume flying.
WestJet was founded as a low-cost carrier in 1996 with three planes and 220 workers. It now has more than 14,000 employees, 180 planes and flies to more than 100 destinations.
WestJet in the past three years began adding bigger planes and longer routes in a bid to compete with Air Canada for business and international travelers.
A representative of WestJet’s largest shareholder, Silchester International, which holds 16.5 per cent of WestJet, declined to comment.
Spokespeople for Onex and WestJet were not immediately available.
