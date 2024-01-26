Mobile banking provider Koho Financial Inc. is one step closer to obtaining a banking license in Canada, a process that has taken over two years of discussions with regulators.

Koho confirmed Friday it has moved into phase two of securing a Schedule 1 banking license in Canada, a lengthy and rigorous process that requires final approval from the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) and the Minister of Finance.

“If we want to build the best products in the country, we need the best infrastructure in the country. This is a significant milestone in that journey,” Koho chief executive officer Daniel Eberhard said in an interview with The Globe. “We’re thankful for the partnership spanning over two years with OSFI and looking forward to the exciting road ahead.”

There are three phases under Canada’s Bank Act to obtaining approval for a license. As part of the regulatory process, OSFI assesses applications for incorporation and makes recommendations to the Minister of Finance, who has the ultimate responsibility for approving the incorporation of a federally regulated financial institution.

Mr. Eberhard told The Globe that if the next phase is approved in a timely manner, the company could be operating its banking division – which would be named KOHO Bank – within 18 months to two years. KOHO Bank will provide Canadian residents with more competitive deposit and lending products, he added, such as savings accounts, prepaid payment cards, and retail loans.

Koho is not the first fintech provider chasing a Schedule 1 banking license.

In late 2019, Questrade Financial Group Inc. – best known for its online trading platform – filed an application with OSFI to operate a division under the name Quest Bank (Banque Quest in French).

Questrade chief executive Edward Kholodenko told The Globe that while the application was delayed during COVID-19, the company is still in the approval process with OSFI and “could see an approval in about 12 months.”

Mr. Kholodenko did not comment on which phase the company was in the approval process.

Koho first launched a mobile app in 2016 that allows users to accumulate savings similar to a traditional high-interest savings account. The account doesn’t charge any fees for transactions and users can spend funds with a prepaid Visa card. In turn, the company makes its revenue from the transaction fees that credit-card companies earn from retailers.

In 2022, Koho shifted into lending products that allows users – free of charge – to receive an advance on a portion of their next paycheque several days before their payday.

To help assist in Koho’s efforts in the final stages of obtaining a banking license, Mr. Eberhard has appointed Peter Aceto to his leadership team. He is the former CEO of Tangerine Bank and former head of CannTrust Holdings Inc.

Canada has 35 domestic Schedule 1 banks, according to data listed on OSFI’s website. The regulator does not publicly post the number of outstanding applications that are currently awaiting approval for a Canadian banking license. However, an OSFI spokesperson said in an e-mail to The Globe that since Jan. 1, 2014, OSFI has received 12 applications for Schedule One banks, of which ten were approved for licenses.

Koho is among a growing group of financial technology providers that are looking to disrupt the small number of players in the Canadian banking industry, which is largely dominated by the country’s six largest banks.

In 2018, online financial services provider Wealthsimple Inc., launched a savings account in partnership with Equitable bank. The deposits are directly held by Equitable bank, so Wealthsimple is not required to have a banking license. A Wealthsimple spokesperson said the company has no plans to apply for a license at this time.