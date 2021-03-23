 Skip to main content
Online-course platform Thinkific Labs files preliminary prospectus to go public on TSX

Josh O’KaneTechnology Reporter
The Vancouver online-course platform Thinkific Labs Inc. has launched plans to go public on the Toronto Stock Exchange after filing a preliminary prospectus with regulators this week.

The company was founded in 2012, and helps businesses create and sell tools for online learning, including courses. The Globe and Mail first reported in January that the company was considering an initial public offering.

The move comes as the company has seen significant revenue growth. In its filing this week, Thinkific revealed its annual recurring revenue had a compound annual growth rate of 160 per cent between December, 2015 and December, 2020. Its total revenue was $21.1-million for fiscal 2020 – itself marking a year-over-year growth of 113 per cent. It said it had 24,600 paying customers at the end of last year, up 126 per cent.

“We are in the midst of a monumental power shift from institutions to entrepreneurs,” chief executive Greg Smith wrote in a letter attached to the prospectus, which was filed late Monday. “Driving this shift are tools that dramatically reduce the barriers and cost of experimentation for entrepreneurs to iterate on ideas and scale successful businesses.”

Thinkific sees its value proposition as combining business and education in this context – “a business that is built on lasting partnerships with aligned businesses,” Mr. Smith further wrote.

The filing comes at a moment when Canadian technology companies are flooding to public markets at the greatest rate in many years. Canadarm maker MDA Ltd. filed a prospectus to raise $500-million in an initial public offering on the TSX Monday – while Vendasta Technologies Inc., which sells digital tools such as marketing automation, customer relationship management and billing software to companies that serve small businesses, set a target price of $14 to $16 per share for its planned TSX IPO.

- With files from Sean Silcoff

