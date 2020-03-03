 Skip to main content

Ontario announces mining mission to South America

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Ontario Minister of Finance Vic Fideli says this decision will expose Ontario businesses to new markets.

Christopher Katsarov/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Ontario’s economic development minister has announced he is leading a mining mission to Peru and Ecuador.

Vic Fedeli says the trip will focus on mining manufacturing and equipment and will expose Ontario businesses to new markets.

He says Peru and Ecuador represent “an abundance of untapped potential” for Ontario suppliers to the mining industry.

During Fedeli’s April 13-17 trip he is expected to meet with government officials and corporate executives in the mining sector.

Business delegates on the mission are set to attend an international trade fair for heavy construction and mining machinery in Ecuador, as well as meet with local businesses.

The government says mining in Ontario supports 26,000 direct jobs, and about 50,000 indirect jobs associated with mineral manufacturing and processing.

