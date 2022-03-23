Ontario’s finance minister has given the green light for a new set of rules that will oversee employees in the financial services industry who use the titles “financial planner” or “financial adviser” to protect investors from doing business with unqualified individuals.

On Tuesday, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) - the financial regulatory body that has been spearheading the rule changes since 2019 - announced that the Financial Professionals Title Protection Rule will be proclaimed into force in Ontario on March 28.

Financial advisers typically help clients manage their investments, while financial planners help clients prepare to meet a goal such as retirement or saving for a child’s education. The coming rule changes will make qualifications and credentials mandatory for people wanting to work in the industry and refer to themselves by either title.

“Until now, there has been no regulation of the usage of Financial Planner or Financial Advisor titles. This has contributed to confusion among consumers, and questions about the expertise of individuals offering financial planning and advisory services,” Huston Loke, executive vice-president of market conduct at FSRA, said in a statement.

“Deciding how to invest your money is complicated and emotional and requires expertise and good judgement. This change is long-overdue and offers something consumers have been asking for: clarity and confidence when working with their financial professional.”

In 2019, Ontario passed legislation to pave the way for the Financial Professionals Title Protection Act to improve oversight on qualifications and credentials used in the financial-services industry. The act requires anyone in Ontario who wants to use certain titles to obtain appropriate credentials and remain in good standing.

This initiative will be phased in over time. Financial planners will have a four-year transition period, while financial advisers will be given a two-year time frame. Individuals who were using these titles prior to and on Jan. 1, 2020, will be given “ample time to comply with the framework following its implementation,” FSRA said in a statement.

People who commenced use of the titles after Jan. 1, 2020, will “have to get credentials from a FSRA-approved credentialing body immediately,” it added.

The rule change has come after industry groups advocated for year for stricter enforcement of individuals providing financial advice to Canadian investors. Canada has no legislated national standard for those who offer financial planning or advice. Outside Quebec, which has its own rules, anyone can call themselves a financial planner or adviser, regardless of certification, designation or educational background.

Ontario’s announcement will “help promote consistency, professionalism, and confidence among those using the titles,” said FSRA, which is also working to harmonize the rule with other provinces - including Saskatchewan - that are proposing similar title protection frameworks.

FSRA said the organizations that will have the authority to approve the new credentials will be announced after the new rules take effect on March 28.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.