Ontario auditor-general warns Waterfront Toronto to slow down project with Google-affiliate Sidewalk Labs

Ontario’s auditor-general is cautioning the development agency Waterfront Toronto to slow down on its proposed smart-city partnership with Google affiliate Sidewalk Labs – after an audit found that the agency rushed the process and gave Sidewalk numerous advantages in its selection for the project.

Sidewalk is a subsidiary of Google parent Alphabet Inc., one of the world’s foremost data-driven companies. The 12-acre Quayside project on Toronto’s eastern lakeshore would be filled with sensors – for example, to count pedestrians or test for air quality – to collect information to help build future urban technologies. Waterfront Toronto, an agency controlled by all three levels of government, announced it had selected Sidewalk Labs as its “innovation and funding partner” for the Quayside neighbourhood in October, 2017. The project has since faced criticism from Canadian technology leaders over how it would handle the wide range of data issues that would come with building a neighbourhood with digital technology at its core.

Auditor-General Bonnie Lysyk tabled her 2018 annual report Wednesday, making public for the first time concerns among her office, government officials and Waterfront Toronto directors that insufficient timelines were provided to sign off on the project – and that Sidewalk was given preferential treatment before bids were even opened.

She asked Ontario and other levels of government to conduct further study on Waterfront Toronto and Sidewalk’s plans, including to assess whether Waterfront Toronto’s governance should be redesigned to include more provincial oversight. (At present, the three levels of government each nominate members to its board.) She also suggested the province do its own public consultations and set up an advisory council to design future policies to govern the complex, data-driven world of smart cities.

“It is important to protect the public interest and ensure responsible and transparent integration of new digital technology within urban design when creating a mixed-used smart city,” Ms. Lysyk wrote.

According to the report, in June 2016 – more than a year before the announcement and months before the Quayside project went out for a formal request-for-proposals (RFP) – Waterfront Toronto’s chief planner wrote in an e-mail to Sidewalk chief executive officer Dan Doctoroff that “My new CEO [William Fleissig] and I are very interested in what you are doing at Google and would like to talk to you about a potential pilot in Toronto.”

This e-mail was part of a broader consultation process exploring the “potential for innovation” at the Quayside lands, but kicked off the chain of events that would eventually lead to Waterfront Toronto awarding the massive project to Sidewalk. Before the RFP was publicized, the agency provided information and site tours to Sidewalk – and while other potential bidders received similar treatment, Ms. Lysyk wrote in her report that “Sidewalk Labs received more information from Waterfront Toronto prior to the RFP than other parties. … This raises the risk of an unfair and unequal advantage to all parties that would be responding to the RFP.”

Meanwhile, Waterfront Toronto’s then-CEO Mr. Fleissig, who resigned this past summer and is now a management consultant with the agency, noted a concern that would become a key theme for critics this year. In an internal e-mail from July, 2016, he wrote that Sidewalk, whom he referred to as sister company Google, “has purportedly told other candidate communities that they want to control ALL data in this demonstration project area. Could present privacy issues and control issues.”

Ms. Lysyk also wrote that the six weeks provided for companies such as Sidewalk to respond to the RFP in early 2017 was insufficient both in her eyes – given that other projects gave respondents 10 weeks or more – as well as in the eyes of unsuccessful bidders that her office interviewed.

Project timelines, and details on how Waterfront Toronto reached the deal with Sidewalk, are key themes in the auditor-general’s report on Waterfront Toronto. Waterfront Toronto staff members – not its government-appointed board – internally selected Sidewalk as a “winning bidder” in August and September of 2017. While a three-member committee of the board then saw the draft terms of what would become the project’s initial agreement, and met with management to discuss it over the next month, that committee could not reach a consensus about whether it would support the project.

But Waterfront Toronto pressed on. On Friday, Oct. 13, Mr. Fleissig presented the initial agreement to the board after just two briefings. According to internal e-mails reviewed by the auditor-general’s office, “the Board felt it was being ‘urged – strongly’ by the federal and provincial governments to approve and authorize the Framework Agreement with Sidewalk Labs as soon as possible.” This echoes public comments previously made by former Waterfront Toronto board member Julie Di Lorenzo, who resigned this past summer because of concerns about the project.

Still, the board signed the initial agreement the following Monday, Oct. 16 – with just one business day to review it – despite the fact that Waterfront Toronto “did not adequately consult” multiple federal and provincial ministries and city departments, the report says. And just a day later, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, then-premier Kathleen Wynne and Toronto Mayor John Tory showed up to an event announcing the deal with Sidewalk Labs, with then-Alphabet executive chairman Eric Schmidt.

Mr. Tory has previously told The Globe and Mail that other parties involved in selecting Sidewalk had expressed “zeal” in getting the project through. In Ms. Lysyk’s report, an internal Waterfront Toronto e-mail was found to say that the Toronto mayor’s office had received “almost no information about the project” in the weeks prior to signing the agreement.

Ms. Lysyk also echoed the concerns that many technology executives and data and privacy experts have expressed about insufficient information about citizens’ privacy and Sidewalk’s access to data that would be generated by the sensor-laden community – as well as the intellectual property that could be developed from it. She wrote further that even if any level of government is concerned about the project, the agreements and governance structure of Waterfront Toronto are such that “the governments’ ability to influence the decision-making process around [an agreement to go forward] would be indirect and may be limited.”

Waterfront Toronto bought the 12 acres of Quayside land between 2007 and 2009 for $68-million. Ms. Lysyk’s report cautioned that Sidewalk’s interest in expanding a smart-city development beyond the site – originally for as much as 800 acres of waterfront land, but later revealed to potentially include the entire 2,600-acre waterfront area – is outside of Waterfront Toronto’s authority and would require significant further approvals.

Waterfront Toronto and Sidewalk Labs are expected to complete a draft “master innovation and development agreement” in early 2019 to be revealed publicly a few months later. Once published, it will undergo public consultations, after which Waterfront Toronto’s board must vote on proceeding with the project by September, 2019. It will then be subject to further government approvals.

In its written response to the report, Waterfront Toronto said that it would “not go forward with the Quayside project without first consulting with the three levels of government and giving the governments an opportunity to review and comment on any key documents before they are approved by the Waterfront Toronto Board.”