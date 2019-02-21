Ontario caps compensation for Hydro One chief at $1.5-million

The Ontario government will impose a compensation plan on Hydro One Ltd., ensuring its chief executive officer earns no more than $1.5-million in salary and bonuses, Energy Minister Greg Rickford said in a statement Thursday.

The government “has taken decisive action to bring Hydro One’s executive compensation in line with levels with comparable utilities,” Mr. Rickford said in a statement. “After receiving a proposal last week that included a CEO compensation cap of $2.775-million, it is clear that Hydro One’s Board of Directors has failed to take steps to adequately reduce compensation for both the CEO and themselves as board members.”

The government of Ontario holds 47 per cent of Hydro One, which has power transmission and distribution assets across the province, while shareholders own the remaining stake. The Conservative passed the Hydro One Accountability Act last summer which gives the government to authority to set a compensation plan after Premier Ford railed against the $6-million salary and benefits earned by previous CEO Mayo Schmidt. Mr. Rickford said cabinet has passed a directive that covers not only the CEO salary but also reduces compensation paid to board members and the senior executive team at the company.

Last week, the board released a proposed compensation plan that would set a target of $2.475-million in CEO salary and bonuses that could go as high as $2.775-million if results are stellar. The board said those levels were needed to ensure the company could attract an experienced chief executive who can deliver for both shareholders and the people of Ontario. Mr. Rickford made it clear at that time that the government would not accept a cap any higher than $1.5-million.

Investors and bond rating agencies are monitoring Hydro One’s challenge with the government to determine whether the company will be able to operate effective as a private-sector utility, or will have its earning power limited as a matter of policy.

Hydro One said Thursday it managed to post a modest growth in net income last year, despite the instability causes by the resignation of the chief executive office and replacement of the entire board last summer after Premier Doug Ford came into office.

In a conference call Thursday, Hydro One’s interim CEO Paul Dobson said the company remained focused on its performance, and wrung productivity savings of $153-million out of the company over the course of the year.

"Hydro One had a strong fourth quarter and made considerable progress in driving down costs, improving service reliability and increasing operational efficiencies throughout 2018 as part of our commitment to deliver greater value to shareholders and customers," Mr. Dobson said.

Premier Ford has pledged to reduce electricity rates by 12 per cent. Hydro One – like all companies in the electricity supply chain – is still trying to determine what that pledge will mean for its operations and its profitability, Mr. Dobson said Thursday.

In 2018, the company posted adjusted net income of $807-million, compared to $694-million in 2017. In the fourth quarter, adjusted net income was $176-million versus $170-million in the corresponding quarter of 2017. On a per share basis, Hydro One earned $1.35 in 2018, up from $1.17 in the previous year.

The company said it improved its cost structure through a series of productivity enhancements, including a reduction of its fleet of trucks and introduction of cost-saving technology.

However, those results did not include a payment of US$103-million to U.S.-based utility Avista Corp. after the two companies agreed to terminate Hydro one’s planned acquisition. State regulators in Washington state and Idaho rejected the takeover, citing Ontario government interference in its business.