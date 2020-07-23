Ontario court delays Torstar takeover after rival bidder raises objections

An Ontario court has delayed the planned takeover of Torstar Corp. after a rival bidder raised last-minute objections to a private equity firm’s $60-million offer for the media company.
Torstar lawyers were in a virtual hearing Thursday at the Ontario Superior Court of Justice for what was expected to be a routine, one-hour session that would see Justice Cory Gilmore approve the sale of the newspaper publisher to NordStar Capital LP, a firm controlled by entrepreneurs Jordan Bitove and Paul Rivett. Torstar shareholders approved the transaction Tuesday, with 98.7 per cent voting in favour of selling the company for 74 cents per share.
However, rival private equity firm Canadian Modern Media Holdings Inc. and former Torstar executive Patrick Collins, who owns more than a million non-voting shares in the company, objected to the deal, arguing the auction process should be extended. Canadian Modern Media filed written arguments for its case Wednesday night.
At the conclusion of Thursday morning’s hearing, Justice Gilmore said she needed time to review the documents and arguments and would get back to all parties with a decision via e-mail. She said she recognized the urgency of the proceedings but did not give a timeline for her decision.
Torstar lawyer Ryan Morris cast the two objecting parties as “a bitter, failed bidder and a disgruntled former employee who should not be permitted to disrupt a robust process.” He said NordStar increased its offer for Torstar twice as the auction played out, securing the support of the five families who control Torstar’s voting stock and of major shareholder Fairfax Financial Holdings Inc.
Torstar owns the Toronto Star newspaper and a collection of regional and local publications, including the Hamilton Spectator, the Waterloo Region Record and the St. Catharines Standard, along with stakes in digital media companies such as VerticalScope Inc.
Canadian Modern Media repeatedly missed or ignored deadlines during the five-month auction, according to Torstar’s lawyer. Last week, Torstar chair John Honderich said that in the final round of bidding, on Saturday, July 11, the board twice urged Canadian Modern Media to make its best offer and that the bidder declined to do so.
Canadian Modern Media did not improve its offer to 80 cents a share until Monday, July 20, more than a week after the families and Fairfax gave their support to the NordStar bid. “Would the board like to have that offer? Sure, but they didn’t get it,” said Mr. Morris, a partner at Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP.
Canadian Modern Media was founded by Matthew Proud, chief executive of legal software publisher Dye & Durham Corp., his brother Tyler Proud, investment banker Neil Selfe and former Ontario finance minister Greg Sorbara.
Former Ontario premier David Peterson is part of the NordStar team and will take a senior role at the Toronto Star if the bid is successful.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.