 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Ontario court extends order suspending legal proceedings against three tobacco companies

Paola Loriggio
Toronto
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

An Ontario court has extended an order suspending legal proceedings against three major tobacco companies as they try to negotiate a settlement with their creditors.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Thomas McEwen told a Toronto court this morning there would be “no prejudice to any stakeholder” from extending the stay to Sept. 30.

The extension was requested by the companies – JTI-Macdonald Corp., Rothmans, Benson & Hedges and Imperial Tobacco Canada Ltd. – and was not opposed by any of the parties. The stay was previously set to expire next month.

Story continues below advertisement

A lawyer for Imperial Tobacco said the longer timeline is necessary for the mediation efforts to progress, and noted “significant developments” have already taken place.

The order to suspend legal proceedings against the three tobacco giants was first granted nearly a year ago after the companies lost an appeal in a landmark class-action lawsuit in Quebec.

The stay is meant to preserve the status quo while the companies work out a global settlement with the class-action members and several other creditors, including a number of provincial governments seeking to recover smoking-related health-care costs.

A lawyer representing the Quebec plaintiffs said that while they consented to the extension, “the urgency has not abated” when it comes to reaching a settlement.

“People are continuing to die at an alarming rate,” as a result of smoking-related health issues, Mark Meland said.

He said a deal should be ready the next time the case comes before the court. “We believe that a resolution can be achieved well before Sept. 30,” he said.

Rob Cunningham, who represents the Canadian Cancer Society, raised concerns outside court over the secrecy surrounding the mediation process. The talks are confidential and the organization was not given permission to participate in them.

Story continues below advertisement

Cunningham said there is currently no way to know whether public health concerns are being discussed as part of the settlement.

“What are the measures there to prevent the tobacco industry in the future from repeating the wrongful behaviour of the past?” he said. “There needs to be effective mechanisms to prevent the wrongful activities of tobacco companies that have been very damaging for public health. And so that’s essential as part of any settlement agreement."

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies