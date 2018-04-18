Ontario court hands Catalyst Capital another loss in Wind Mobile battle

An Ontario judge tossed out a $1.3-billion lawsuit from Catalyst Capital Group Inc. over its failed bid for Wind Mobile, ruling Wednesday that the private equity firm engaged in “an abuse of process” by launching the legal action.

Catalyst and founder Newton Glassman have now lost two civil cases over the sale of Wind in the fall of 2014. The wireless company was acquired for $300-million by a consortium led by rival private equity fund West Face Capital Inc. and subsequently sold about 18 months later to Shaw Communications Inc. for $1.6-billion.

Catalyst has claimed that vital information on its own negotiations with Wind leaked during the summer of 2014, allowing the West Face consortium to win the deal. A first lawsuit, known as the Moyse case, accused one of Catalyst’s former analysts of giving West Face confidential information when he took a new job there. A judge ruled in favour of West Face and the analyst in 2016 and Catalyst lost its appeal this February.

The second case – the one that was dismissed on Wednesday – again accused West Face and a number of others, including UBS Securities, former Wind owners VimpelCom Ltd. and a number of private investment firms, of leaking or using confidential information about Catalyst’s bid.

In dismissing the claim, Ontario Superior Court Justice Glenn Hainey wrote that Catalyst was attempting to have another trial on issues that had already been decided in court.



“Re-litigation of this issue in this proceeding would impeach the integrity of the judicial system. It should not be permitted,” said Judge Hainey in a 32-page decision. He wrote: “Catalyst’s current action is dismissed against all of the defendants as an abuse of process.”

In a court hearing Monday, lawyers for West Face asked that the Catalyst lawsuit be dismissed. Lawyers for West Face said Catalyst’s new evidence consisted of information gathered in a sting operation run against former and current West Face employees by former Israeli spies at private investigation firm Black Cube. Catalyst declined to comment on the source of its new evidence.

West Face’s lawyers, at law firm Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP, said Black Cube also ran a sting operation on Catalyst’s behalf that attempted to discredit the judge in the Moyse case, Justice Frank Newbould.

Beside West Face, UBS and VimpelCom, Catalyst was also suing Globalive Capital Inc., along with three firms that were part of the group that acquired Wind: Tennenbaum Capital Partners PPC, Novus Wireless Communications Inc. and Serruya Private Equity Inc.

In Wednesday’s decision, Judge Hainey also backed up the conclusions of Justice Newbould, who wrote that Catalyst lost out on Wind because of “Catalyst’s refusal to agree to a break fee requested by VimpelCom.”

Justice Hainey relied in part on Justice Newbould’s decision, which said: “This lawsuit was driven by Mr. Glassman. He was not able to accept that he lost his chance to acquire Wind by being outsmarted by someone else … He was certainly playing hardball attacking the reputation and honesty of West Face. However, in spite of the best efforts of Catalyst’s very able and skilled lawyers, he utterly failed.”