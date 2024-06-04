Ontario creates new rules on benzene pollution aimed at one Sarnia company

Ontario has created new rules specifically for one Sarnia, Ont., plastics plant to try to ensure it stops emitting high levels of benzene that have affected a neighbouring First Nation for years.

The province has issued four orders to Ineos Styrolution since 2019, recently temporarily shut down the facility and added new conditions to its licence that it must meet before it restarts operations, but the government says benzene levels remain elevated.

The Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks says it is very concerned about elevated levels of benzene recorded around the Aamjiwnaang First Nation, which is across the road from Ineos.

Benzene can cause neurological symptoms such as dizziness and headaches following short-term exposures, and can cause cancers such as leukemia after long-term exposures.

The ministry now says one-hour average concentrations in the air shouldn’t exceed 90 micrograms per cubic metre, but this spring there have been several readings over that level at Aamjiwnaang monitors, including one instance of more than double that level.

Ineos has not yet responded to the province’s latest move, but did issue a statement over the weekend warning that it would need more time to comply with new rules the federal government recently implemented that were aimed at the company.