Report on Business

Ontario deficit narrows as economy strengthens, receives $1.9-billion in federal COVID-19 relief

Patrick BrethourTax and Fiscal Policy Reporter
Open this photo in gallery

Ontario Premier Doug Ford attends an announcement at Toronto's Ontario Place, on Friday July 30, 2021. Premier Doug Ford announced that three companies; Live Nation, Therme Group and Ecorecreo Group, have been selected to redevelop the Ontario Place theme park on Toronto's waterfront, with plans for year-round attractions including a larger concert venue, pools, gardens and an adventure park.

Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s deficit is narrowing, as a strengthening economy – including a sizzling real estate market – and a bump in federal transfers deliver an extra $2.9-billion to the province’s coffers.

In a release issued this morning, the province’s Finance Ministry said it projects an additional $550-million in corporate tax revenues, $400-million more from land transfer taxes and $1.9-billion in one-time funding from the federal government for pandemic recovery efforts.

Ontario is now forecasting that the provincial deficit will decline slightly to $32.4-billion in the current fiscal year, from the $33.1-billion forecast in its March budget. But that deficit projection includes $2.2-billion being set aside for COVID-related spending.

In a conference call with reporters, Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy said that $2.2-billion could be used to bolster public health measures and economic supports. But those funds have yet to be allocated and are being held in reserve to see what needs arise as the Delta variant spreads. “I don’t know where the fire will be,” Mr. Bethlenfalvy said.

The province is also boosting its economic forecasts, with real gross domestic product set to increase 5 per cent in 2021, up from its 4-per-cent forecast in the March budget.

More to come.

