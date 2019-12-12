 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Ontario government to open up cannabis retail system, scrap lottery

Mark Rendell Cannabis Professional Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The Government of Ontario will announce an open licensing system for cannabis retail stores shortly, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Aspiring cannabis retailers will be allowed to apply for licences on a first-come, first-served basis similar to what is available in Alberta. It’s unclear at this point whether there will be a cap on the total number of licences that will be issued, the sources said, who are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

This is a move away from the lottery-system that Ontario used to award the first 75 cannabis licences. Ontario had intended to introduce an open-licence private retail model after the Progressive Conservatives were elected in the summer of 2018. Last December, however, the Provincial Government abruptly announced that it was capping the number of licences it would issue and use a lottery system, due to a shortage of legal cannabis.

Story continues below advertisement

The lack of stores in Ontario has been a major complaint for licences cannabis producers, which have reported poor sales in recent months. Only 24 stores are open in the province.

“Ontario represents 40 per cent of the country’s population, yet has one retail cannabis store per 600,000 people. When one year into the market, the addressable market is nearly half of what is expected, there’s going to be meaningful short-term problems," said Canopy Growth Corp.'s former CEO Mark Zekulin on the company’s most recent earnings call.

More to come...

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies