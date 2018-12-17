Ontario introduces bill to prevent strike at power utility

The Ontario government has introduced legislation that would prevent a strike or lockout at one of the province’s major power utilities, a move its says is necessary to avoid power outages over the holidays.
Labour Minister Laurie Scott says that if passed, the bill would send the dispute between the Power Workers’ Union and Ontario Power Generation to arbitration.
The Progressive Conservatives reconvened the legislature Monday – just over a week after lawmakers rose for their winter break – to table the bill that would stop job action at the utility.
The move has been criticized by the official Opposition, who say the province didn’t even wait for the strike to begin before threatening to force workers back on the job.
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says the province had other options available, but “went straight to the biggest hammer available, which is back-to-work legislation.”
Green party Leader Mike Schreiner, meanwhile, said he looked forward to reviewing the details of the legislation and hoped it would respect the bargaining process.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.