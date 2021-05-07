Ontario joins the rest of Canada in banning mutual fund early withdrawal fees

The Ontario government is allowing the province’s securities regulator to join the rest of Canada in banning early withdrawal fees charged by mutual funds.

In 2019, most provincial and territorial securities regulators announced they approved a ban on what are known as deferred sales charges (DSCs), a controversial fee investors must pay when they pull money from their mutual fund before a set date. But, at the time, Ontario’s government did not support the ban and said it was going to place certain restrictions on the sale of the investments in the province.

Now, Ontario is changing its stance. The province announced on Friday the Ontario Securities Commission will join the rest of the country’s ban on DSCs, which is set to take effect on June 1, 2022.

As of that date, consistent will all other provinces and territories, no new DSC sales will be permitted in Ontario, and DSC redemption schedules for sales made prior to June 1, 2022 will be allowed to run their course in Ontario.

In a notice released Friday, the OSC said after proposing several rule changes, which included a public comment period, 70 per cent of the commenters “overwhelmingly expressed support” for a complete ban of DSCs and urged the OSC to harmonize with the Canadian Securities Administrators, the umbrella group for provincial securities regulators, which ordered the ban in 2019.

“We also note that industry innovation over the past few years has opened significant new avenues for investors with smaller accounts at an affordable cost,” the OSC said in a notice.

“Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has made clear that investors facing circumstances of financial hardship should not be required to pay a penalty to access their investments.”

Last July, as the CSA began preparing for the DSC ban, the OSC proposed several rule changes to tighten up investor protection parameters around the products to prevent any improper selling of the funds.

The proposed rules suggested prohibiting the sale of DSCs to anyone aged 60 and older, people with a shorter investment time horizon than the DSC locked in schedule and clients who intend to use borrowed money to finance their purchase.

But industry feedback expressed concern that Ontario’s proposed rules would create a “two-tiered regulatory approach, which would create compliance issues, be costly and burdensome to implement and monitor, and cause market inefficiency.”

