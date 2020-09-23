 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Ontario judge freezes developer’s assets as investors allege fraud

Greg McArthurSecurities regulation reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A home at 211 Glenview Dr. in Mississauga on Sept. 23 2020. This home, an asset of developer Moninder Khudal, has been ordered frozen by an Ontario judge.

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

An Ontario judge has ordered the assets of Toronto-area developer Moninder Khudal to be frozen, ruling that Mr. Khudal appears to have perpetrated an investment scheme against “his own community for personal enrichment.”

More than 80 families, most of them from the large Sikh community in Brampton, Ont., have alleged in a lawsuit that $38-million they collectively invested in real estate companies controlled by Mr. Khudal has been misappropriated. On Monday, Justice Frederick Myers forbid Mr. Khudal and his wife, Ramanpreet Khudal, from selling or transferring any assets – what is known as a Mareva injunction and ordered that notices of pending litigation be placed on a dozen properties connected to them. That includes the couple’s residence, a luxury home with a pool in Mississauga that had been listed for sale for $4.9-million.

Although Justice Myers cautioned that his findings are based only on a preliminary review of evidence, and not a full trial, he likened Mr. Khudal’s real estate investment companies – which enticed investors with promises of high returns and “principal security” – to a Ponzi scheme. Such schemes require a constant stream of new investors to satisfy interest payments to previous investors because the core business isn’t generating enough, or any, money.

Story continues below advertisement

Justice Myers said the freezing order was necessary because there was a risk the Khudals will move assets out of Ontario. “The brazenness of the Ponzi scheme leads me to infer a lack of empathy that will likely lead the perpetrators to want to keep their booty.”

Lawyers for Mr. Khudal did not respond to a request for comment. In court filings, Mr. Khudal has said he will fight the investors' lawsuit and he denies their “allegations vociferously.”

In a statement, Kevin Sherkin, the lawyer for the investors, said, “Our clients are very pleased with the result of the motion and hope this is the first step to recovering some or all of the funds that they have lost.”

As Toronto real estate prices have skyrocketed, there have been a spate of cases before the courts and the Ontario Securities Commission in which retail investors have alleged they were taken in by schemes that offered them a piece of the action through various investment vehicles.

In this case, investors allege Mr. Khudal utilized salespeople, who worked for his mortgage brokerage firm, Financial Ties Ltd., to solicit funds for his development projects, such as a failed 119-unit condominium project in Toronto’s east end called On The Danforth. Some of these investments took the form of shares in Mr. Khudal’s development companies, while others were syndicated mortgages and loans. Financial Ties solicited prospective clients “on radio and television programs in the South Asian community,” court records show.

One investor, 77-year-old Kulwinder Liddar, said in an affidavit that she invested $100,000 with Mr. Khudal for a term of four years. When she met with him as the investment was about to mature in October, 2019, he told her he had invested her funds in a luxury home north of Toronto, and that she wouldn’t receive the funds until the house was sold, her affidavit states. Since then, she has not received back her $100,000 principal and Mr. Khudal has not responded to her phone messages, she alleges.

Justice Myers found that, although Mr. Khudal and Ms. Khudal were both licensed investment professionals in the past, they did little due diligence concerning the risk tolerance of their clients.

Story continues below advertisement

“They raised tens of millions of dollars from trusting community members with no compliance, with rudimentary ‘know your client’ and suitability assessment compliance.”

A spokesperson with the Ontario Securities Commission, which regulates the sale of securities, declined to comment on the case, and whether it was reviewing the matter.

Justice Myers also took issue with what the Khudals said they knew, or didn’t know, about how investors' money was used. Seema Makhija, a former part-time chief financial officer for some of Mr. Khudal’s companies, co-operated with lawyers for the investors and provided them with ledgers that she said she reviewed with Mr. Khudal monthly.

But under cross-examination by the investors' lawyers, Mr. Khudal said he could not explain why investment funds moved back and forth between his companies, or why he didn’t understand his companies’ books. “I just don’t understand the accounting ... I just don’t know how it works,” he said.

Justice Myers called the explanations “facile and inadequate.”

“So, where is the money?” Justice Myers asked in his ruling. “If [the Khudals] continue to feign ignorance the process will take longer, will be expensive, time consuming and stressful. But either way, the financial documents are obtainable and money will be traced.”

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies