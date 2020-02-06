Ontario launches task force to modernize securities law, review how it policies the industry

Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government has launched a full-scale review of how it polices the securities industry, appointing a high-profile task force with a mission of creating a “more flexible regulatory approach.”
The government unveiled its Capital Markets Modernization Taskforce on Thursday, naming five Bay Street insiders with backgrounds in finance, law, institutional trading and corporate governance. The taskforce’s chair, Walied Soliman, is the Canadian Chair of law firm Norton Rose Fulbright who has a long history with Ontario’s PC party, including a stint as the head of the campaign for former leader Patrick Brown. He is also the chair of the leadership campaign recently launched by Conservative Member of Parliament Erin O’Toole, who is seeking to head up the federal Tories.
The other members are: Rupert Duchesne, the former chief executive officer of Aimia, a loyalty program operator; Wesley Hall, the founder of Kingsdale Advisors, a shareholder proxy services firm; Melissa Kennedy, executive vice president and chief legal officer at Sun Life; and Cindy Tripp, one of the founding partners of GMP Securities L.P.
In a Ministry of Finance news release, the government called the review “long overdue.” The province’s Securities Act stipulates that reviews of securities laws and regulations should take place every five years, but the last one took place in 2003.
“Market participants have long called for a more flexible regulatory approach in order to enable Ontario to compete globally,” the release said.
The taskforce has a deadline of this summer to release a pubic consultation paper. The group’s final report is due to be submitted to Minister of Finance Rod Phillips in fall 2020.
The launch of the taskforce comes a little more than two months after the OSC released its own in-house initiative to reduce red tape. The report, Reducing Regulatory Burden in Ontario’s Capital Markets, included changes to eliminate duplicative paperwork and accommodate faster, more efficient technologies.
In an interview, Finance Minister Rod Phillips said the OSC’s review, and the taskforce announced Thursday, are “absolutely complimentary”.
“Now we’re going to take, with an expert task force... a more comprehensive look at what we need to do... to make sure the capital markets are delivering on the potential to help the Ontario economy grow.”
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.