The Ontario Securities Commission says it has started inquiries at multiple accounting firms that have been caught committing ethical violations by accounting regulators.

The OSC didn’t explicitly name the firms, but three of the Big Four global firms – Deloitte LLP, PricewaterhouseCoopers LP and Ernst & Young LLP – have entered agreements in the last 12 months with either or both Canadian and U.S. regulators to settle charges related to ethical lapses. The fourth, KPMG LLP, struck a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in 2019.

The OSC said the scope of the review “does not presently include individual audits of reporting issuer financial statements previously filed with the OSC.”

Representatives of the four firms were not able to immediately comment on the OSC announcement, but each have previously responded to the disclosure of the settlements by saying they are committed to having an ethical culture.

The OSC said it has a role in looking at the audit firms because they are “gatekeepers of Ontario’s capital markets” and “play a critical role in investor protection by ensuring that audited financial statements can be reasonably relied upon when making investment decisions. Any actual or perceived issues related to the integrity of financial reporting can undermine investor confidence.”

The OSC said Friday it “will communicate with and consult” the Canadian Public Accountability Board (CPAB), the entity that regulates accounting firms that audit publicly-traded companies. CPAB previously entered into settlements with PwC and Deloitte and said it would be looking at E&Y.

CPAB confirmed the collaboration with the OSC Friday in a prepared statement, with spokesperson Susan Schutta saying it will “continue to address ethics issues through its inspection and enforcement processes, and where appropriate, through investigations.”

Canada created CPAB in the wake of multiple corporate scandals and audit failures at the turn of the century, just as the United States created its Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB).

The OSC said it will “seek information about firm policies related to compliance with relevant ethical requirements and the operation of internal whistle-blower programs” and “also request details about firm procedures with respect to the dating of audit work performed and the implementation of internal training courses.”

The descriptions of the queries match the recent allegations against the firms.

In June, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced a US$100-million settlement with E&Y after 49 of its audit professionals cheated on exams required to obtain and maintain their Certified Public Accountant licences over five years. In addition, hundreds of E&Y employees cheated on continuing professional education courses, the SEC said.

As part of the settlement, E&Y admitted it had told the SEC in a written submission that it “did not have current issues with cheating,” but then failed to update the submission after senior management determined there had been cheating. E&Y also did not co-operate with the SEC’s investigation.

CPAB was not part of the U.S. investigation, but said in June it would launch an examination of E&Y’s Canadian operations to find out whether cheating occurred here.

In February, CPAB reached a settlement with Canada’s PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP after more than 1,200 PwC professionals shared answers on tests in mandatory internal training courses from 2016 to 2020.

In September, 2021, CPAB also disciplined Deloitte after its employees falsified the date and time stamps on audit work papers by changing the settings on their computers to a different date. The incidents occurred from November, 2016, through early March, 2018, on audits involving 29 different companies, CPAB said.

The enforcement orders called for public censure, the development of new internal procedures to prevent the problem from happening again and fines of $200,000 for PwC and $100,000 for Deloitte, designed to recoup CPAB’s investigation costs. CPAB cannot impose fines for economic damages or punitive reasons.

The two firms self-reported the problems to CPAB after whistleblowers raised the issue internally.

PwC’s Canadian unit settled over the same violations with the PCAOB for US$750,000. Deloitte settled with the PCAOB for US$350,000, for the same violations identified by CPAB.

In June, 2019, the SEC charged KPMG LLP with altering past audit work after receiving stolen information about upcoming PCAOB inspections. The SEC also found that KPMG audit professionals cheated on internal training exams. KPMG agreed to settle the charges by paying a US$50 million penalty and taking other compliance measures.