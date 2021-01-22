 Skip to main content
Ontario task force recommends sweeping overhaul for OSC

Greg McArthurSecurities regulation reporter
Vanmala SubramaniamCapital Markets Reporter
Canada’s largest securities regulator should undergo sweeping changes, including expanding its mandate to encourage growth, rejigging its structure and even changing its name, a government task force says.

After 11 months of study, Ontario’s Capital Markets Modernization Task force has recommended that the Ontario Securities Commission be overhauled, including adding another guiding principal – “”fostering capital formation and competition in the markets” -- to its primary mandate of protecting investors.

The task force’s report, released Friday morning, also recommends major governance changes, including a separate adjudicative body within the OSC whose only responsibility would be ruling on alleged securities act violations. Currently, OSC commissioners preside over such hearings while also functioning as the OSC’s board of directors. Under the new structure, these duties would be separated – a traditional board of directors to oversee the performance of the regulator, and a different set of adjudicators to enforce provincial securities laws.

The task force also recommends changing the name of the regulator to the Ontario Capital Markets Authority.

The task force was struck by then Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips in late 2019, and was led Walied Soliman, the chair of Bay Street law firm Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP. It has called itself the first major review of Ontario’s securities laws and structure in decades, and has said one of its primary goals was to revive competition in the province’s capital markets. It released its preliminary recommendations in July.

“The decline in new issuers and initial public offerings in Ontario is alarming,” the final report states. “The real consequences of this trend are fewer head offices, fewer entrepreneurs, and fewer growth investment opportunities, all of which could drive Ontario to become a “branch plant” economy,” the report states.

The taskforce is also moving ahead with a recommendation that would make it more difficult for the big banks to bundle commercial loans with underwriting and advisory services. Specifically, the report calls for a legislative amendment to Ontario securities legislation that prohibits tied-selling when there is an exclusivity agreement in connection with a loan between the registrant and the issuer. For example, a bank would not be able to impose a requirement on a client for a loan to be made or maintained as long as the issuer also commits to retaining capital markets services either from the bank itself, or from a bank-owned dealer.

“The Taskforce believes that providers of capital markets services should compete on their merits and that an issuer should be free to choose the registrant that best suits its needs without a concern that its choice of registrant may negatively impact the availability of credit to the issuer,” the report said.

The proposal had received significant pushback (https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/article-canadas-big-banks-push-back-on-task-force-recommendation-to-restrict/) from the big banks who argued that prohibiting tied-selling would result in issuers turning to foreign banks for more cost-effective lending, underwriting and advisory services.

“While the stated objective of the proposal is to promote competition, in our view, the proposal would more likely have the opposite effect of impairing competition by depriving Canadian clients of choice and would risk Canadian issuers to increasingly look to U.S. and global dealers to meet their needs,” said a September 2020 feedback letter to the Taskforce from TD Bank Group obtained by The Globe and Mail.

More to come

