The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan office in Toronto is seen in this file photo.. The plan reported a 4-per-cent return for 2022 when it released its results on Tuesday.COLE BURSTON/The Canadian Press

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan reported a 4-per-cent return in 2022, helped by gains from investments in infrastructure and other assets that are sensitive to higher interest rates.

Teachers’ annual return beat its internal benchmark of 2.3 per cent, and its net assets increased to $247.2-billion. The plan’s managers have set at target to reach $300-billion in assets by 2030.

Over 10 years, Teachers has returned 8.5 per cent, and the plan was considered fully funded at year-end.

The gains Teachers reported in 2022 stand in contrast to double-digit percentage losses for many public stock and bond indexes, which plunged last year as high inflation and rapidly rising interest rates created volatility in markets.

Teachers, which manages the pensions of Ontario’s 336,000 active and retired teachers, invests a large part of its portfolio in privately held assets such as infrastructure, real estate and private equity.

“The changes made to the portfolio over the past few years addressed many of the challenges of high inflation,” said chief investment officer Ziad Hindo, in a news release. “Assets correlated to inflation such as commodities, natural resources and infrastructure all performed well last year.”

Last year, Teachers put more money into fixed-income assets as rising interest rates made their returns more attractive, and also boosted its allocations to infrastructure and credit.

Infrastructure assets delivered some of the strongest returns for Teachers, gaining 18.7 per cent, which beat a 15.1-per-cent benchmark. This portfolio includes investments in toll roads, airports, digital infrastructure and power generation, among other assets, which often have predictable cash flows that are tied to inflation.

Investments in commodities and natural resources returned 19.5 per cent and 29.6 per cent respectively, though those assets make up smaller slices of the overall portfolio.

Private equity gained 6.1 per cent, surpassing a benchmark loss of 3.9 per cent, helped by foreign currency gains from a strengthening U.S. dollar.

Public equities had a tough year, in step with broader markets, losing 12.5 per cent, which was worse than a benchmark loss of 10.2 per cent. Bonds lost 5.9 per cent.

By comparison, Royal Bank of Canada’s RBC I&TS All Plan Universe saw defined benefit pension plan assets - as measured by a typical mix of publicly held stocks and bonds - shrink 10.3 per cent last year, which was the largest loss since the 2008 financial crisis.

At Teachers, the real estate portfolio lost 3.5 per cent, missing its benchmark of a 6.7-per-cent gain by a wide margin as valuations on its Canadian retail and office portfolios fell. Teachers’ owns Cadillac Fairview, which has a high concentration of retail and office properties in Canada, which underperformed last year.

Among other major pension plans, Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS) gained 4.2 per cent in 2022, while the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec lost 5.6 per cent. Yet the results of different plans are not directly comparable because of differences their portfolios, the makeup of their membership, their liabilities and plan structures.

Teachers extended its reach in 2022, opening offices in Mumbai and San Francisco, and acquired assets on five continents.

Yet the pension fund manager’s costs - which include administrative expenses, transaction costs and external management fees - were lower in 2022, totalling $1.89-billion, or 78 cents per $100 of assets. That compared with $2.03-billion, or 91 cents per $100 of assets last year.