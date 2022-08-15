Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan reported a small gain for the first half of 2022 as markets across the globe melted down.

Teachers reported a 1.2-per-cent return for the six months ended June 30. According to Royal Bank of Canada’s RBC I&TS All Plan Universe, defined benefit pension plan assets - as measured by a mix of publicly held stocks and bonds - decreased by 14.7 per cent in the first six months of 2022.

Teachers, like the other members of the “Maple Eight” large Canadian pension plans, owns more than stocks and bonds, however; it’s moved into infrastructure, real estate and other private assets, as well as commodities.

Teachers CEO Jo Taylor described the positioning of Teacher’s portfolio for a more inflationary environment in March, when the fund released annual returns. Teachers believes many private assets, particularly in infrastructure, have predictable cash flows that serve as protection against inflation. Mr. Taylor said in March that it didn’t see inflation as transitory: “We thought it would actually hang around a bit more than some central bankers were suggesting.”

In a statement accompanying Monday’s midyear announcement, Mr. Taylor said the 1.2-per-cent gain “shows that diversification, active management and an agile investment approach enable us to generate returns in a wide array of investment environments and position us well to navigate through what is likely to be a challenging investment landscape over the next few years.’

Teachers doesn’t release exact return figures for each asset class in its midyear reporting, but Ziad Hindo, the plan’s chief investment officer, said Teachers saw positive returns in its inflation-sensitive, infrastructure and absolute return strategies asset classes, which were partially offset by losses in public equities, venture growth and credit.

Teachers, which handles the pensions of Ontario’s 333,000 active and retired teachers, had $242.5-billion in assets at June 30. It said it returned 8.3 per cent over the prior 12 months, and its five- and 10-year annualized net returns were 7.9 per cent and 9.0 per cent, respectively.

Teachers is the first of three major Canadian pensions with Dec. 31 fiscal years expected to report half-year returns this year: Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS) are expected to follow. Also, Alberta Investment Management Corp. now releases quarterly results, one of only two members of the “Maple Eight” to do so. (Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the other.)

