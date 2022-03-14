Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan rode big gains in private assets to post an 11.1-per-cent return for 2021, topping its benchmark comparison portfolio by more than two percentage points.

The outperformance is a turnaround, as Teachers missed its benchmark by roughly two percentage points in both 2019 and 2020. The plan closed the year with $241.6-billion in assets.

Teachers’ annualized net return was 8.4 per cent over the past five years and and 9.3 per cent over the past 10. The return figures are after investment costs.

Teachers said its private-equity portfolio returned 29 per cent in 2021, versus a benchmark of 17.5 per cent. Private equity, which typically uses debt to fund investments in private companies that do not trade on public stock markets, increased from 19 per cent of Teachers’ portfolio at the beginning of the year to 23 per cent, or $55-billion, at the end.

Teachers also posted a 7.9 per cent gain in infrastructure - assets like airports and toll roads - versus a benchmark of 1.2 per cent. Teachers’ $26-billion infrastructure portfolio has five European airports, which were punished in the pandemic by the drop in air travel but have since rebounded.

The two asset classes helped compensate for benchmark-lagging performance in other areas. Public equity - stocks that trade on exchanges and are available to the individual investor - returned 9 per cent, below a benchmark of 13.1 per cent. Public equities take up 11 per cent of the portfolio, or $27.2-billion, a steep decline for 19 per cent of assets at the beginning of the year.

And real estate, where Teachers has a number of shopping malls and other retail holdings, returned 2.5 per cent, versus a benchmark of 8.8 per cent. The asset class is 11 per cent of the Teachers portfolio.

Teachers said it acquired nearly 50 private assets across five continents in 2021, including stakes in an insurance distributor in Australia and New Zealand; Finland’s largest electricity distribution company; and Canadian operations owned by Enwave Energy Corp. Real estate subsidiary Cadillac Fairview expanded its investments in U.S. apartments.

The defined-benefit pension plan serves the province’s 333,000 active and retired teachers. Teachers said it closed 2021 fully funded, with a $17.2-billion surplus.

Teachers has a large number of retired members, with long life expectancies, compared to its count of active members. That mix has typically meant Teachers has held more bonds than some newer systems, such as Canada Pension Plan.

That bond-heavy portfolio helped Teachers when markets fell in the COVID-19 pandemic, but was a drag on returns as markets recovered.

Teachers sold off bonds in late 2020, trimming its exposure, but made a bit of a shift back in 2021: The portfolio closed the year with $33.3-billion in bonds, or 14 per cent of assets, up from 8 per cent at the end of 2020. Rising interest rates mean declining bond prices, and Teachers’ bond portfolio declined 9.4 per cent in 2021.

The fixed-income category, which includes other investment products that aren’t technically bonds, was 19 per cent of the portfolio at year-end, up from 16 per cent at the end of 2020.

Ziad Hindo, Teachers’ chief investment officer, said in a statement “our efforts to balance and diversify our portfolio through increasing allocations to credit, real assets and inflation-sensitive assets proved timely, and positions us well to weather the potential impacts of various economic outcomes including the current inflationary environment.”

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec posted a 13.5-per-cent, benchmark-beating return in 2021. The Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System – which entered the year with 5.5 per cent of its portfolio in bonds, reported a turnaround 15.7 per cent return after posting a 2.7-per-cent loss in 2020.

Five of the big “Maple Eight” Canadian pensions report their results on a calendar year, and the other two - Alberta Investment Management Co. and Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan - have yet to release 2021 results.

