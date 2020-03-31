Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan’s bond-heavy portfolio misses 2019 benchmark

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan’s bond-heavy portfolio caused it to miss its benchmark in 2019 as equity markets rallied, it reported Tuesday.
Teachers’ 10.4-per-cent return in 2019 helped add $16.3-billion to the fund, allowing it to close at $207.4-billion, its first time ending a year above the $200-billion mark. Yet its benchmark – the return of a similar portfolio, used to evaluate performance, was 12.2 per cent, Teachers’ said.
The failure to beat the benchmark happens “often” when public stock markets have “exceptional” returns, the plan said in a statement. “Strong returns in private assets did not keep up with robust public equity markets, many of which were up more than 20 per cent during the year."
The defined-benefit pension plan serves the province of Ontario’s 329,000 active and retired teachers. Teachers said it closed 2019 fully funded – but did not say where funding levels are today, after significant damage to the equity markets. Jo Taylor, who became chief executive officer of Teachers Jan. 1, acknowledged in a statement that “the investment world since then has changed dramatically due to COVID-19, which is having an impact on all of our activities.”
Teachers closed 2019 with 37 per cent of its assets in equities, both publicly traded and privately held. Bonds and other fixed-income products made up 46 per cent of the portfolio. The pension plan shifted away from stocks and toward bonds in the first half of 2019, with Ziad Hindo, chief investment officer, saying at the time Teachers wanted to diversify returns in times when the global economy slows or goes into a recession.
Teachers posted five- and 10-year net returns of 7.8 per cent and 9.8 per cent, respectively, through Dec. 31.
Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec produced a 10.4-per-cent return in 2019, while the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System posted an 11.9-per-cent return. The Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan posted a 17.1 per cent return in 2019.
