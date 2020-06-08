 Skip to main content
Ontario to ban commercial evictions for some small businesses

Josh O’KaneSmall Business Reporter
Laura StoneQueen's Park Reporter
Ontario is set to announce a ban on commercial evictions for some businesses from June through August after months of pressure from businesses who’ve been unable to pay rent because of pandemic shutdowns.

Two sources close to conversations with Premier Doug Ford’s government said the announcement will come at his 1 p.m. press conference Monday, which will focus on the next phase of Ontario’s economic reopening. A source in government confirmed this Monday morning. The Globe and Mail is not identifying the sources because they were not authorized to discuss the details. Canada’s most populous province joins British Columbia, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia in announcing this kind of ban, though each province’s policy varies in its execution.

The ban will apply to small businesses who are eligible for the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance (CECRA) program who have experienced at least a 70-per-cent decline in revenue because of the pandemic. The Ford government plans to make the change by updating Ontario’s Commercial Tenancies Act. The eviction ban would also reverse any evictions that happened on or after June 3. The change would make it illegal to evict a CECRA-qualifying tenant in Ontario until Aug. 31.

The federal government announced CECRA in late April to help small businesses get rent relief if their revenues plunged due to the pandemic. But the responsibility to apply was left to landlords, not tenants – and very few landlords have applied for the program, with just 16,000 applications filed in the first week after applications opened May 25. There are 1.2 million small and medium businesses in Canada.

One source said Queen’s Park is also expected to announce the gradual reopening of restaurant patios across the province as early as this Friday, though Toronto and surrounding municipalities could face delays as provincial officials monitor infection rates there.

Since CECRA’s announcement, small businesses have been asking governments for an additional ban on commercial evictions to protect businesses whose landlords choose not to apply for the program. Some landlords have said the application process is onerous and confusing, while some businesses tenants have said their landlords are not interested in covering part of the rent costs. A growing number of small businesses are receiving eviction notices.

CECRA requires tenants to pay just a quarter of their rent for April, May and June, while the landlord takes a one-quarter loss in exchange for half of rent to be covered by a forgivable Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. loan. The program has had a messy rollout in part because commercial tenancy is provincial jurisdiction, but the CECRA program was rolled out by the federal government.

