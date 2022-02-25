Ontario plans to introduce legislation that would limit the amount of time skilled workers from other parts of Canada have to wait to get their credentials transferred to the province.

The Progressive Conservative government says workers in more than 30 professions who are credentialed in other provinces would see their papers processed “within a service standard of 30 days.”

Premier Doug Ford announced the proposed legislation during a news conference in London, Ont., Friday.

He says the bill is aimed at bringing more workers to the province, faster.

Ford says Ontario is facing a “historic labour shortage,” with nearly 340,000 unfilled jobs between July and September 2021.

He says the province must both invest in job training for those who already live here, and also make it easier for workers to move to Ontario and fill some of those positions.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.