Report on Business

Ontario unveils PPE grants for small business, alcohol takeout plan as pressure mounts with rising COVID-19 cases

Josh O’Kane
Laura StoneQueen's Park Reporter
Ontario unveiled personal protective equipment grants for small-business owners and said it planned to make take-out alcohol permanent for restaurants and bars on Wednesday, as the business community continued to press the province for more supports amid rising COVID-19 cases.

The announcement also came as Ontario faces pressure to shut down indoor dining temporarily to quell the spread of the novel coronavirus where it is greatest, including in Toronto.

If the province returns to shutdowns in some jurisdictions, associations such as the Canadian Federation of Independent Business have been asking for targeted supports. In Montreal and Quebec City, for example, a four-week shutdown of public drinking and dining this month was met with a promise that Quebec would cover up 80 per cent of establishments' fixed costs, up to $15,000.

Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario’s associate minister of small business, declined to say the province would offer a similar targeted aid package at a press conference Wednesday morning, except to say Ontario would remain committed to supporting struggling small businesses.

Instead, Mr. Sarkaria focused on the province’s existing programs, as well as the new personal protective equipment grants and efforts to make alcohol take-out and delivery permanent with food orders in the province.

Though the alcohol measures were enacted as temporary regulations early in the pandemic, “we’re working towards making them permanent,” Mr. Sarkaria said in an interview. Asked if this was a response to pressure from jurisdictions such as Toronto to restrict indoor dining, he said it originated from a roundtable the government did with the restaurant industry as a way to offer “more choice to their consumers.”

Retail, food, accommodation and other service-related small businesses with two to nine employees will be eligible for one-time grants of up to $1,000 to cover PPE costs. Mr. Sarkaria said the province had earmarked $60-million for the new program, which is part of legislation called the Main Street Recovery Act, 2020, which is expected to be introduced later Wednesday.

The grant will cover costs of equipment including acrylic glass, gloves and face coverings. The province said it will begin accepting applications later this year.

The province said it would also offer centralized pandemic-support advice through its 47 Small Business Enterprise Centres across Ontario, as well as a centralized website with support information for entrepreneurs and mental-health supports.

Ryan Mallough, the CFIB’s director of provincial affairs for Ontario, said he’s pleased to see the government’s new measures for takeout alcohol and PPE, but more can be done.

“It certainly shouldn’t be viewed as the only thing, and if it is the only thing, that’s going to be problematic,” he said.

Ontario also said it planned to eventually recoup the taxes it had deferred during the pandemic, which Mr. Mallough said would hit hard because “quite frankly, most of them can’t afford it.” In Ontario, he said only 28 per cent of businesses are back to normal revenues.

Mr. Mallough said if Ontario plans to close any businesses again – as Toronto is requesting for bars, indoor dining and gyms – the CFIB expects much more fulsome and immediate supports for rent and fixed costs, such as in Quebec, as well as an extension of eviction protections it announced in June.

“Governments have had time to prepare for this so there shouldn’t be a delay. And businesses cannot afford a delay if they’re being shut down for a second time. The first one hit hard enough. The second one will be absolutely devastating.”

NDP leader Andrea Horwath called the government’s plan “delusional” and said it falls far short of what’s needed to help businesses.

“A $1,000 shot in the arm to some small businesses is not going to keep them afloat,” Ms. Horwath told reporters at Queen’s Park. “I just find it unbelievable that once again, instead of doing the right thing, investing the necessary money … the government is announcing a pittance.”

Ms. Horwath said it is up to public health to decide on further closures, but if more businesses are shuttered, the province needs to provide direct support in the form of subsidies for rent and utilities and a complete ban on evictions.

Ontario also announced that it will permanently allow retail stores, including grocery stores, to accept deliveries 24-7; that it would boost the range of products sold at the Ontario Food Terminal to support local food products; and increase fines for illegal taxi and limousine operators.

The federal and Ontario governments said in June that they would commit $58-million to help small businesses build out digital presences through a program called Digital Main Street.

One of the biggest fixed costs for small businesses is rent. Provincial governments have been working with the federal governments to develop a replacement for the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance program, which ended last week after months of criticism because it required landlords to apply.

Though the new program is expected to allow entrepreneurs to apply directly and to be retroactive to Oct. 1, it is still in the design phase. Mr. Sarkaria said discussions between governments are ongoing.

