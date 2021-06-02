Ontario’s financial regulator puts struggling PACE credit union up for sale, sources say

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Subscribe
from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Ontario’s financial regulator puts struggling PACE credit union up for sale, sources say

James BradshawBanking Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

PACE Savings and Credit Union has been put for sale by Ontario's financial regulator.

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Ontario’s financial regulator has launched a process to explore a sale or merger of troubled PACE Savings and Credit Union, inviting other credit unions to signal their interest in merging by the end of this month, sources said.

Ontario’s financial regulator gives PACE $500-million credit facility to ensure it can keep operating

PACE has been battling deteriorating financial results and attempting a comeback since regulators seized control of the credit union in 2018, alleging they had uncovered an array of governance problems and a pattern of fraud and self-dealing by former PACE executives.

The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario, or FSRA, acting as PACE’s administrator, has retained accounting and professional services firm KPMG Canada to manage the discussions about a possible merger, according to three sources familiar with the process. That included setting up a data room to allow executives from other credit unions to assess PACE’s assets and financial position, the sources said.

Story continues below advertisement

Those visits are now under way and the regulator has set a June 30 deadline for interested parties to submit letters of intent, according to the sources. But there is no certainty that the discussions will lead to a sale.

The Globe and Mail is not identifying the sources because they are not authorized to discuss the confidential sale process.

FSRA spokesperson Judy Pfeifer said in an e-mail that the regulator “is working with PACE management on options – ranging from ongoing independent operation to the possibility of a merger – which best advance the interests of the PACE members.”

In a newsletter sent to members this week, PACE chief executive officer David Finnie said that in light of the challenges the credit union is facing, “we can and should assess PACE’s options for moving forward,” and outlined the same two scenarios.

As recently as mid-April, FSRA said there were “no discussions or agreements to merge or sell PACE and no need to wind it down.” Two weeks later, at the credit union’s annual meeting of members on April 28, Mr. Finnie acknowledged for the first time that a merger with another credit union could be an option. But he assured members the credit union is stable and viable, and that PACE was focused on a recovery plan to gradually return to profitability.

Within days of the annual meeting, FSRA was putting the process to pursue a sale in motion, two sources said.

In an e-mail, Mr. Finnie said the credit union’s “management is working on a recovery plan as I talked about at the [annual meeting],” and referred questions about a sale process to FSRA.

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Pfeifer said FSRA is overseeing PACE management’s work on that recovery plan and the regulator “is pleased with the progress being achieved.”

KPMG spokesperson Caroline Van Hasselt declined to comment.

Based in Vaughan, Ont., PACE has $1.1-billion in assets and about 40,000 members, but lost $22.7-million in 2020 after earning a $364,000 profit the year before. The credit union breached its minimum capital thresholds in April, and in response FSRA stepped in to provide an unusual lifeline that included extending a $500-million credit facility to make sure PACE could meet demands from members to withdraw deposits.

The credit union’s future is likely to be defined by the outcome of two continuing lawsuits, each of which could weigh heavily in any decision about a sale or merger. The first legal action is against the former senior executives and directors who ran the credit union until they were ousted in 2018, and FSRA is hoping to recover “significant” funds on PACE’s behalf.

At the same time, PACE is in mediation over a claim filed on behalf of retail investors who lost a combined $49-million on investment products sold through a now-defunct investment dealer subsidiary, Pace Securities Corp. Those investors are seeking as much as $60-million in compensation.

The strategy to settle those lawsuits was a major point of contention when PACE’s first attempt at a turnaround unravelled last November, as two top executives and an entire board of directors chosen by FSRA to revive PACE resigned after clashing with the regulator.

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies