Several more designations have been added to the growing list of approved credentials financial professionals in Ontario must obtain if they wish to use the title “financial adviser” or “financial planner” under the province’s new title legislation that were passed earlier this year.

The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario announced on Wednesday a fourth organization – the Canadian Institute of Financial Planning (CIFP) - has been authorized to permit and oversee individuals to use the titles financial planner and financial adviser under the province’s new regime that aims to ensure investors are working with qualified experts.

Financial advisers typically help clients manage their investments, while financial planners help clients prepare to meet a goal such as retirement or a child’s education.

Three existing CIFP designations were added to FSRA’s approved list: the Registered Retirement Consultant (RRC) for the financial planner title, and the Registered Financial and Retirement Advisor (RFRA) and Registered Retirement Analyst (RRA) for individuals who want to call themselves financial adviser.

The new credential rules, which got the greenlight last March by the Ontario government, were put into place to protect investors from unqualified advisers. Currently, there are about 100,000 financial advisers working across the country. Outside Ontario and Quebec, which implemented its own rules for financial planners, there remains no oversight or regulation for either title in Canada.

Earlier this year, FSRA announced the first batch of organizations that were approved as credentialing bodies in Ontario - which includes FP Canada, the Institute for Advanced Financial Education (IAFE) and Canadian Securities Institute (CSI). Now, along with the CIFP, the four organizations have a tally of eight designations in total that have been approved for professionals to use.

FSRA’s executive vice-president of market conduct, Huston Loke, said CIFP met all of the regulators application criteria for both titles.

“By leveraging these existing licensing and professional designation bodies, we believe Financial Planner and Financial Advisor title protection in Ontario will significantly strengthen consumer protection while making it easier for financial services professionals to earn their credentials,” said Mr. Loke, in a statement.

CIFP chief executive Keith Costello thanked the Ontario government for their “foresight in passing the enabling legislation for title protection” and encouraged other provinces to join Ontario in implementing the new standard.

“Ontario financial consumers now have a wide selection of choices to get the targeted and wholistic financial advice that they require,” Mr. Costello, added.

CIFP has been providing certification and education requirements for financial services sector for more than 45 years. Today, more than 13,000 securities and insurance professionals across Canada, including 5,000 in Ontario, already make use of their training and continuing education materials.

Existing financial planners will have a four-year transition period before they are subject to the new rules, while financial advisers will be given a two-year time frame.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.