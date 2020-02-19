Ontario’s tax expenditures are growing faster than program spending, and with less oversight, watchdog says

The cost of tax breaks given to Ontarians is rising faster than spending on government programs – and without continuing oversight by elected representatives, the province’s budget watchdog says.
In a report released Wednesday, the Financial Accountability Office of Ontario provided a rare detailed analysis of the cost of the province’s tax expenditures, the billions in credits and deductions that Ontario taxpayers and businesses claim each year.
Such tax expenditures include basic personal income tax credits, worth $4.7-billion in forgone revenue, RRSP deductions (worth $2.7-billion) and the Low-income Individuals and Families Tax (LIFT) Credit, introduced by the Progressive Conservative government for 2019, at $495-million.
Added together, Ontario’s 149 tax expenditures are projected to cost $44.4-billion in fiscal 2019-20, which ends March 31, second only to the outlay for health care, at $63.8-billion. And the cost of those tax breaks has been outpacing both the growth in program spending and the Ontario economy, the FAO said.
Despite their significant cost, tax expenditures receive negligible scrutiny after their initial approval by legislature, Financial Accountability Officer Peter Weltman said. “Once they pass that bill, it’s gone from memory."
That stands in contrast to program spending, which is examined continually through the budget process, he said.
Meanwhile, the Fraser Institute is raising a warning ahead of this spring’s Ontario budget about the mounting pressure of interest costs on provincial budgets. The Vancouver think tank said Ontario is second only to Newfoundland and Labrador on a per capita basis when provincial and federal debt costs are included.
The institute calculated that Ontario citizens each pay $1,550 in combined federal and provincial interest (with the federal debt burden allocated by the amount of tax revenue each province’s taxpayers send to Ottawa). Newfoundlanders, with a heavier provincial debt, pay $3,343 each on that basis. British Columbians have the lightest debt burden, at $1,156, reflecting both a relatively modest debt and a relatively smaller share of the national debt than Ontario or Alberta.
Ontario will spend $12.9-billion on interest payments in the current fiscal year, more than the $11.4-billion spent on postsecondary education, the institute said. Interest payments are the fastest-growing cost in the province’s budget, projected to grow twice as fast as education spending.
Jake Fuss, an economist at the Fraser Institute, said the analysis shows that governments need to rein in debt levels, particularly before interest rates begin to rise. “It’s really about curbing these interest costs."
The FAO report painted a different picture of pressure on public finances in Ontario, noting that the cost of tax expenditures has risen significantly over the past decade, an annual average of 4.4 per cent from 2011-12 to 2018-19. This fiscal year, tax expenditures are forecast to increase 4.8 per cent, reflecting in part the government’s introduction of new credits for low-income earners and for child-care expenses.
The report also analyzed the distribution of tax expenditures by income level, finding that higher earners received a large portion of the benefits, particularly from tax deductions from income. The highest-earning 20 per cent of households, with income above $123,400, received 75 per cent of tax deductions, a reflection of higher marginal tax rates, and of the fact that higher-income taxpayers can take greater advantage of savings and investment credits.
The distribution was more even for tax credits, which are deducted after tax has been calculated. For tax credits, the highest-earning 20 per cent received 26 per cent of the benefit, while the lowest-earning 20 per cent of households received 16 per cent of the benefit.
The Ontario Finance Ministry declined a request for an interview, but in an e-mailed statement said the FAO report shows that the government is providing “significant tax relief to help make life more affordable.”
