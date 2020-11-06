 Skip to main content

Open Text hopes 'record performance’ wins back bored investors

Sean SilcoffTechnology Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Enterprise software provider Open Text Corp. reported first-quarter earnings Thursday that far exceeded analysts’ expectations.

The Waterloo, Ont.-based company reported revenue in the quarter ended Sept. 30 of US$804-million, up 15.4 per cent from a year earlier and close to $50-million above average analyst expectations.

Open Text, which sells data-management software to large enterprises such as General Motors Co., Citigroup Inc. and the Canadian government, earned $103.4-million (38 cents per share), up 39 per cent from its first quarter last year. Analysts focus on Open Text’s adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), which came in at $342.3-million – far surpassing their expectations in the $277-million range.

Story continues below advertisement

Chief executive officer Mark Barrenechea said in a release that Open Text had “record performance across all our key metrics,” including an adjusted EBITDA margin of 42.6 per cent of revenues. The company also appeared to overcome concerns raised last month after SAP, a key integration partner, warned investors of softness in its business.

But National Bank Financial analyst Richard Tse questioned whether the solid performance – “probably some the best results I’ve ever seen from this company" – was enough to revive the lacklustre performance of the company’s stock.

Open Text, which relies primarily on acquisitions for growth, has seen its share price sink by more than 9 per cent this year, while many fast-growing internet-based companies have soared in value. The company issued its results after the close of trading Thursday. Open Text stock was up 2 per cent in after-hours trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

“That performance is not reflective of these results at all,” Mr. Tse said, noting this was the second consecutive strong quarter for Open Text. “Many legacy names [such as Open Text] are being ignored" by investors.

Open Text said Thursday it would repurchase up to $350-million worth of shares in the next year and increased its quarterly dividend by 15 per cent to 20.1 cents per common share, which should improve the stock’s profile. The company generated US$218.6-million of free cash flow in the quarter, up 84 per cent year over year.

“We continue to grow, generate cash and remain committed to our proven total growth strategy," Mr. Barrenechea said in a release. The CEO has complained in the past that Open Text doesn’t get enough respect for its high profits and disciplined acquisition strategy.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies