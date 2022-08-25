Open Text Corp. OTEX-T said Thursday that it will pay about US$6-billion to buy the massive United Kingdom software company Micro Focus International plc as it continues its years-long acquisition spree.

Both companies sell business-to-business software to a wide range of industries. The deal is inclusive of Micro Focus’s debt and cash, and values the company at about $2.75-billion.

Newbury, U.K.-based Micro Focus was first formed in 1976. The data-management and analytics company merged with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.’s software business in 2017. Its revenue for the twelve months prior to April 30 was US$2.7-billion.

Three-decade-old Open Text is based in Waterloo, Ont. and is one of the largest software companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange, worth $12.8-billion at the close of trading Thursday. Its suite of services for enterprises includes customer-management software, process automation and cybersecurity.

In a press release, Open Text chief executive officer Mark Barrenechea said that the combined companies would have an addressable market of US$170-million. “With this scale, we believe we have significant growth opportunities,” he wrote.

The tech sector has faced a downturn since late last year as inflationary pressures were met with rising interest rates that drove up the cost of capital and has depressed valuations for many companies that grew significantly during the pandemic. Some industry observers have speculated that a wave of acquisitions is on the way to take advantage of these lower valuations.

Open Text’s share price has dropped about 30 per cent since peaking last August. The drop’s beginning preceded the pandemic, but Open Text has avoided the significant damage other companies have faced - such as Shopify Inc. SHOP-T, which has fallen nearly 80 per cent since November.

Last week, Mr. Barrenechea told Canadian tech-news publication The Logic that despite deferring some projects and expansions, the multiple macro crises facing the industry did not deter him: “We see the opportunity that’s being created by the poly-crisis.”

Open Text has been scooping up other companies for two decades, including, in recent years, the cloud data-management company Liaison Technologies Inc. and the data-security companies Zix Corp. and Carbonite Inc.

The companies said they expect the deal to close in the first quarter of 2023, and that the combined entities’ cloud revenues would expand by their fiscal 2024 year.

