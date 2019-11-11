Open Text to buy cloud-based security firm Carbonite

Waterloo, Ont. software company Open Text Corp. has agreed to buy the cloud-based security firm Carbonite Inc. for US$1.42-billion, including debt.

The deal will value the Boston-based company at US$23 a share, a 25-per-cent premium on its closing price on the Nasdaq Friday. Open Text said it would make the purchase with cash and its line of credit, and expects it to close in 90 days.

Open Text has become one of Canada’s largest software companies through regular mergers and acquisitions, focusing largely on business-to-business software acquisitions with an increasing emphasis on the cloud. Investors have become frustrated, however, with the company’s slower organic growth. When the company reported negligible organic revenue in the quarter ending in June of this year and said its fourth-quarter 2019 organic revenue would be in the low single digits, its shares fell 9 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

In October 2018, Open Text purchased the Atlanta-area data-management company Liaison Technologies Inc. for US$310-million.

More to come

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.