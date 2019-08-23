 Skip to main content

Report on Business OPSEU Pension Trust names Peter Lindley as new CEO

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

OPSEU Pension Trust names Peter Lindley as new CEO

David Milstead Institutional Investment Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

OPSEU Pension Trust, the pension plan for Ontario provincial government employees, has named a former executive with State Street Global Advisors Ltd. as its new CEO, its fourth in less than eight years.

Peter Lindley, formerly the president and head of investments for State Street’s Canadian operations, takes over in mid-September.

He replaces Hugh O’Reilly, who left as president and CEO in March after a four-month “personal leave” for undisclosed reasons. Board chair Tim Hannah left in April after just six months in the position; he was replaced by Michael Grimaldi, an appointment by plan co-sponsor Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU).

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement, Mr. Grimaldi said Mr. Lindley “brings deep experience in investing to this role.” OPTrust said Mr. Lindley spent 14 years at State Street, ultimately responsible for assets under management of $50-billion and the company’s overall Canadian business strategy. He also held senior roles at Deutsche Bank and CIBC World Markets in Toronto.

Mr. O’Reilly was OPTrust’s outside counsel and a former partner at Torys LLP when the pension chose him as its CEO in December, 2014. His March departure was said to be “effective immediately, to pursue other interests.” He has since become an executive in residence at the Global Risk Institute and a senior fellow at the C.D. Howe Institute.

In April, 2012, OPTrust fired CEO Stephen Griggs, who went on to allege in a wrongful dismissal lawsuit that he was terminated for trying to rein in “lavish” spending in the plan’s private-equity group. The lawsuit was later settled on undisclosed terms. Mr. Griggs’s successor, Bill Hatanaka, announced his departure after 18 months in the position.

OPTrust has assets of $20-billion and serves 92,000 active and retired Ontario provincial government employees.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter