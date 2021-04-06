 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
Credible journalism
at an incredible price
offer ends april 20
save over $140
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
Credible journalism
at an incredible price
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Organigram acquires edibles company in $35-million deal to tap red-hot demand

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Cannabis plants grow at an Organigram facility in Moncton on Oct. 12, 2019.

John Morris/The Globe and Mail

Organigram Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it has acquired The Edibles & Infusions Corp (EIC) in a $35 million stock deal, as the cannabis producer looks to tap surging demand for pot-based edibles and soft chews.

The U.S.-listed shares of Organigram were up 2 per cent at US$3.56 in premarket trade, after the Canadian company announced its deal with Vancouver-based pot firm AgraFlora Organics International Inc , which owns 43 per cent of EIC.

Pot edibles, like gummy bears, brownies and drinks, have been the biggest beneficiaries of a demand windfall for cannabis-related companies during the pandemic, as consumers stuck at home spent more on their products.

Story continues below advertisement

“Edible products remain an important product category to Organigram, and EIC represents an ideal partner with which to expand our market presence in this category as well as other derivative cannabis categories,” Organigram Chief Executive Greg Engel said.

The deal comes on the heels of British American Tobacco announcing last month that it would buy a nearly 20 per cent stake in Organigram for about 126 million pounds (US$174.30 million), as it looks to diversify beyond its main tobacco business.

Organigram said it currently expects first sales of EIC-manufactured soft chews in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

The EIC deal has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange, the company said.

Hyperion Capital Inc acted as exclusive financial advisor to Organigram and Goodmans LLP acted as legal advisor.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies