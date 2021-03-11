Organigram shares soar after global giant British American Tobacco takes 20-per-cent ownership stake

Shares of cannabis company Organigram Holdings Inc. soared as much as 30 per cent on Thursday morning on news that British American Tobacco had poured $221-million into the New Brunswick pot company, taking a 20-per-cent stake and two board seats.
The British tobacco giant’s all-stock investment will see it purchase 58.3 million Organigram shares at $3.79 a share, which was based on a five-day weighted average of the company’s closing stock price on March 9.
The deal also includes a product development collaboration that will see Organigram and BAT set up a Center of Excellence in Moncton that will focus developing a new line of cannabis vapour and oral products. Under the terms of the agreement, both companies will have access to each other’s current intellectual property, although BAT will own all the intellectual property developed in collaboration with Organigram.
“This deal is really about bringing the IP of both companies have together,” Greg Engel, Organigram’s chief executive, said in an interview with The Globe and Mail.
This is the fourth major investment made by a large multinational company in the Canadian cannabis industry, following Constellation Brands’ $5-billion investment in Canopy Growth, tobacco giant Altria’s $2-billion stake in The Cronos Group, and tobacco company Imperial Brands’ $123-million investment in Auxly Cannabis.
“In our view BAT selected an excellent partner in OGI,” wrote Raymond James analyst Rahul Sarugaser in a Thursday morning note. “With the second and third largest tobacco companies now having taken material stakes in two of Canada’s leading cannabis producers, this, in our view, portends a flood of investment not just from other tobacco companies but other alcohol and beverage providers and large CPG companies more broadly.”'
Mr. Engel described the process leading up to the deal as a lengthy one due largely to the challenges created by COVID-19, which forced both parties to conduct meetings, due diligence and facility tours virtually. “But it really does give us a strong capital position to continue our own research and development efforts outside the core product area,” he added.
Organigram had approximately $22-million in cash as of Feb. 28. The investment boosts the company’s cash position to $296-million, according to a press release from the company. Jeyan Heper, BAT’s group category director as well as a long-time executive in the consumer-packaged goods space will be nominated to Organigram’s board.
Organigram was widely considered a first-mover in the cannabis industry, alongside Aurora Cannabis Inc. and Canopy Growth Corp., achieving over 20 per cent market share in the recreational space in the months following legalization. But it has struggled to retain that market position over the past few years, experiencing declining revenues as more companies offering similar product lines like premium dried flower and vape pens entered the space.
“What has been disappointing is that Organigram has not been able to materially grow its recreational sales for a number of quarters even though the industry has expanded,” Bank of Montreal analyst Tamy Chen wrote in a note issued just one day before the deal. Citing fundamentals that were out of sync with the company’s elevated stock price, Ms. Chen slapped a “sell” rating on the company.
Indeed, Organigram’s stock was part of a massive sector-wide run-up in early February fuelled by the Reddit trading community, climbing as much as 160 per cent to more than $7.60 in the span of two days. To a large extent, the company’s stock price is still coming off that February high.
The company’s stock has hovered below $2.50 for most of 2020, a year that was particularly cruel for the Canadian cannabis sector, as corporate governance shakeups and supply chain issues sent investors fleeing. When asked how BAT and Organigram ended up agreeing to the deal at a stock price of $3.79, Mr. Engel said the companies had a target timeline they were working toward, and early March 2021 was simply the timing both parties ended up landing on.
“There are always ups and downs in the market, and at the end of the day you have to focus on completing your due diligence,” he said.
While there are no specific details yet on the kinds of products BAT will develop in collaboration with Organigram, Mr. Engel hinted that both sides intend to focus on addressing some of the quality control challenges that have faced the U.S. and global cannabinoid (CBD) markets. CBD products made in Canada, however, still cannot be legally exported outside the country.
“Getting our products to other markets is not the issue. You can find a contract site to do your manufacturing for you in that market, and that may even be more cost effective,” Mr. Engel said.
BMO Capital Markets acted as exclusive financial advisor to Organigram and Goodmans LLP acted as its primary legal advisor with DLA Piper as its European counsel. Herbert Smith Freehills LLP and Stikeman Elliott LLP acted as legal advisers to BAT.
