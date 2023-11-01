Skip to main content
Reuters

Australia’s Origin Energy Ltd. OGFGF said on Thursday it had received a sweetened takeover bid from a Brookfield Corp. consortium, valuing the power producer at 16.40-billion Australian dollars ($14.6-billion), days after its top shareholder rejected the previous offer.

The consortium led by Canada’s Brookfield BN-T, which also includes EIC’s MidOcean Energy, is now offering Origin shareholders 9.53 Australian dollars a share, up 8.2 per cent from the prior offer of 8.81 Australian dollars apiece, and a 5.1-per-cent premium to its last closing price.

The consortium said the increased offer was its “best and final” proposal meaning it cannot be increased unless a rival offer emerged.

“The fact that no competing offer has surfaced in nearly a year, together with the massive premium in our proposal, evidences the fact that we have identified every element of value available,” EIG CEO Blair Thomas said in a statement.

Top shareholder AustralianSuper on Tuesday had rejected the prior offer, saying it was “substantially below” its estimate of long-term value for Australia’s biggest energy retailer.

The deal requires 75-per-cent support from the votes cast at a shareholder meeting, scheduled for Nov. 23, meaning AustralianSuper’s holding in Origin – the biggest at 13.68 per cent – could be enough to scupper it if not all shareholders vote.

Australian regulator approves Brookfield’s US$9.8-billion bid for Origin Energy

AustralianSuper did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Origin’s board said it unanimously recommended shareholders vote in favour of the revised deal in the absence of a superior proposal.

The bid is made up of two currencies, including 6.59 Australian dollars and a U.S. dollar component of US$1.86 plus a fully franked special dividend of 39 Australian cents that Origin said its board intends to pay.

At 9.53 Australian dollars a share, the new offer is above the 8.45 to 9.48 Australian dollar-a-share valuation range contained in an independent expert’s report examining the previous offer.

However, the report also outlined a “roll forward” calculation that said Origin’s shares could be worth an additional 40 Australian cents by the time a potential takeover is due to occur. A recent report from Macquarie said the consortium bid should be closer to 10 Australian dollars a share.

Brookfield Asia Pacific chief executive officer Stewart Upson said the consortium planned to invest 20-billion Australian dollars to 30-billion Australian dollars in Origin in the next decade to fund the company’s energy transition to achieve net-zero emissions.

“With its current funding sources and as a public company, Origin will not to be able to match the level of investment at the scale and speed as it could achieve under Brookfield’s ownership,” he said.

Report an error

Tickers mentioned in this story

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Follow topics related to this article:

Check Following for new articles