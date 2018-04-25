 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

OSC approves five-year ban for former MDC chief Miles Nadal

OSC approves five-year ban for former MDC chief Miles Nadal

Alexandra Posadzki

Ontario’s securities watchdog has approved a settlement that bans Miles Nadal, former chief executive officer of MDC Partners Inc., from becoming an officer or director of a public company for five years.

The settlement agreement, which mirrors a ban by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, also forces Mr. Nadal to immediately resign from any such positions.

OSC mulls reflecting U.S. regulator ban against MDC's penalized CEO

The advertising and communications company paid US$1.5-million last year to settle charges that it failed to properly disclosure CEO compensation, including more than US$11-million in personal expenses to Mr. Nadal.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario law allows the Ontario Securities Commission to use an expedited process to issue orders when the SEC in the U.S. has already imposed restrictions against the respondent.

Raphael Eghan, enforcement litigation counsel for the OSC, called Mr. Nadal’s co-operation with the regulator throughout the process “commendable.”

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
We have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We expect to have our new commenting system, powered by Talk from the Coral Project, running on our site by the end of April, 2018. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.