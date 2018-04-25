OSC approves five-year ban for former MDC chief Miles Nadal

Ontario’s securities watchdog has approved a settlement that bans Miles Nadal, former chief executive officer of MDC Partners Inc., from becoming an officer or director of a public company for five years.

The settlement agreement, which mirrors a ban by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, also forces Mr. Nadal to immediately resign from any such positions.

The advertising and communications company paid US$1.5-million last year to settle charges that it failed to properly disclosure CEO compensation, including more than US$11-million in personal expenses to Mr. Nadal.

Ontario law allows the Ontario Securities Commission to use an expedited process to issue orders when the SEC in the U.S. has already imposed restrictions against the respondent.

Raphael Eghan, enforcement litigation counsel for the OSC, called Mr. Nadal’s co-operation with the regulator throughout the process “commendable.”