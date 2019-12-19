OSC issues order on HBC privatization bid; no vote until new year, if Baker decides to proceed

Hudson’s Bay Co. shareholders cannot vote on a privatization offer from the retailer’s executive chairman – if he decides to proceed with it - until well into January, according to an order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission.
The OSC ruled that the retailer must file an amended takeover circular with the regulator five days before mailing it out to shareholders. A new meeting date would have to be set for at least 14 days after the mailing, according to the order, issued late on Wednesday.
Mr. Baker and his group of controlling shareholders are studying what to do about the $1.1-billion offer after the OSC ordered a shareholder meeting, which had been set for last Tuesday, to be postponed. According to reports, it appeared that minority shareholders were set to reject the $10.30-a-share offer regardless, based on proxy submissions.
The Baker group, which controls 57 per cent of HBC stock, could decide to raise the offer or walk away from it, which would leave HBC as a publicly traded department-store operator.
Minority shareholders, led by Catalyst Capital Group Inc., have criticized the bid as undervaluing HBC and its real estate portfolio. The OSC granted Catalyst with a hearing last week, and the body agreed with many of its arguments about insufficient disclosure by the company.
In its ruling, the OSC said that if HBC wants to proceed with a shareholder vote, it must add several pieces of information to the proxy circular, such as more disclosure about valuations conducted for the company’s flagship Saks Fifth Avenue in Manhattan and whether they included potential worth based on the highest and best uses of the site.
The regulator said HBC must add analysis by independent HBC director David Leith on his decision to share confidential information with Mr. Baker in late March as the executive chairman explored potential privatization options. HBC announced on June 10 that Mr. Baker was considering a bid.
HBC must provide details about why the board did not form a special committee of directors to deal with potential conflicts on interest until June 9.
The circular must explain why the board granted a waiver to a standstill agreement that had prevented Fabric Luxembourg Holdings, which is part of Mr. Baker’s bidding group, from acquiring more than 45 per cent of HBC shares. That waiver came to light in an Institutional Shareholder Services assessment of the offer early this month.
Among other additions, company must provide its analysis of using funds from its sale of European operations to fund the bid.
It must also explain how it came to define a superior proposal to Mr. Baker’s. Indeed, Catalyst had proposed an offer of $11 a share, but the special committee rejected it, saying it could not be consummated because the Baker group had no intention of selling.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.