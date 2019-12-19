 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

OSC issues order on HBC privatization bid; no vote until new year, if Baker decides to proceed

Jeffrey Jones Mergers and Acquisitions Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Hudson’s Bay Co. shareholders cannot vote on a privatization offer from the retailer’s executive chairman – if he decides to proceed with it - until well into January, according to an order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission.

The OSC ruled that the retailer must file an amended takeover circular with the regulator five days before mailing it out to shareholders. A new meeting date would have to be set for at least 14 days after the mailing, according to the order, issued late on Wednesday.

Mr. Baker and his group of controlling shareholders are studying what to do about the $1.1-billion offer after the OSC ordered a shareholder meeting, which had been set for last Tuesday, to be postponed. According to reports, it appeared that minority shareholders were set to reject the $10.30-a-share offer regardless, based on proxy submissions.

Story continues below advertisement

The Baker group, which controls 57 per cent of HBC stock, could decide to raise the offer or walk away from it, which would leave HBC as a publicly traded department-store operator.

Minority shareholders, led by Catalyst Capital Group Inc., have criticized the bid as undervaluing HBC and its real estate portfolio. The OSC granted Catalyst with a hearing last week, and the body agreed with many of its arguments about insufficient disclosure by the company.

In its ruling, the OSC said that if HBC wants to proceed with a shareholder vote, it must add several pieces of information to the proxy circular, such as more disclosure about valuations conducted for the company’s flagship Saks Fifth Avenue in Manhattan and whether they included potential worth based on the highest and best uses of the site.

The regulator said HBC must add analysis by independent HBC director David Leith on his decision to share confidential information with Mr. Baker in late March as the executive chairman explored potential privatization options. HBC announced on June 10 that Mr. Baker was considering a bid.

HBC must provide details about why the board did not form a special committee of directors to deal with potential conflicts on interest until June 9.

The circular must explain why the board granted a waiver to a standstill agreement that had prevented Fabric Luxembourg Holdings, which is part of Mr. Baker’s bidding group, from acquiring more than 45 per cent of HBC shares. That waiver came to light in an Institutional Shareholder Services assessment of the offer early this month.

Among other additions, company must provide its analysis of using funds from its sale of European operations to fund the bid.

Story continues below advertisement

It must also explain how it came to define a superior proposal to Mr. Baker’s. Indeed, Catalyst had proposed an offer of $11 a share, but the special committee rejected it, saying it could not be consummated because the Baker group had no intention of selling.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies