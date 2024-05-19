OSC piloting initiatives to help startups raise money more easily

Ontario’s financial regulator is piloting a trio of initiatives aimed at helping startups raise money.

Until Oct. 25, 2025, small businesses raising up to $3-million and not-for-profit angel investor groups will be exempted from having to register with the Ontario Securities Commission as a dealer. The OSC is also extending its existing self-certified investor pilot, which expands the definition of accredited investors beyond certain wealth thresholds to include relevant educational or professional experience.

Accredited investors can buy shares in a company without having to file a prospectus but need to earn more than $200,000 in pretax income for at least two years in a row, have more than $5-million in net assets or more than $1-million in financial assets in order to qualify. The self-certified program, which first launched in October, 2022, allows individuals possessing at least one of 16 qualifying criteria – mostly advanced degrees such as an MBA and professional designations like a CPA, but also “management, policymaking, engineering, product or other relevant operational experience” – to invest up to $30,000 per year as if they were accredited investors.

“That is a pretty dramatic change from saying wealth is the criteria for investment,” OSC chief executive officer Grant Vingoe told The Globe and Mail in February. “The uptake on that hasn’t been great so far.”

The OSC declined to share exact figures about how much the self-certified investor exemption has been used so far, though Leslie Byberg, the regulator’s executive vice-president of strategic regulations, said part of the reason the OSC is launching two other incentives is to make the self-certified program more popular.

“It is important to think about the three initiatives together; they interact,” Ms. Byberg said in an interview. “I see them as a cohesive unit of initiatives that are meant to operate together.”

For example, the new dealer registration exemption for small businesses allows startups to raise capital from self-certified investors in addition to accredited investors and the exemption for angel investor groups will allow them to expand their membership to include self-certified investors.

The new exemptions should prove beneficial, Ms. Byberg said, as the process of registering as a dealer and maintaining compliance can be onerous.

“There are capital requirements, there are fitness for registration requirements and then there are obligations on an ongoing basis as a registered dealer that one must meet,” she said. “It is just a different level of regulatory responsibility.”

For angel investor groups, Mark Lawrence, executive chair of Angel Investors Ontario, said the OSC pilot program will help ensure the industry’s survival.

“One of the things that this exemption does is it creates some tools for long-term sustainability of the angel groups in Ontario and permits them to potentially, if they wish, charge some fees for certain elements of what they are doing,” he said in an interview.

In addition to helping angel groups avoid “inadvertently crossing the line and being forced to become a registrant with all its costs and legal requirements and maintaining it over the years,” Mr. Lawrence said the exemption would make it easier for angel groups to cover their operating costs while maintaining a non-profit status. Options that are now available to them include charging presentation fees to entrepreneurs or success fees, where entrepreneurs contribute some of any funding they receive to the group.

“There has been a push from governments to reduce the support for the operating backbone of the angel community and to push really programmatic funding instead of funding the infrastructure,” Mr. Lawrence said. “Now, we have a stronger infrastructure with greater certainty about how we can operate.”

Ms. Byberg said the OSC TestLab will be gathering data and feedback throughout the 18-month pilot period in order to monitor participation levels and usage.

“This is a valuable way for us to learn about methods of capital formation, how they work,” she said. “They can inform future policy decisions.”